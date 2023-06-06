A GPS mistake took a 60-year-old driver to the Canadian border, where he was arrested with 400 pounds of cannabis and over $600,000 in his car, police say

A vehicle turns onto the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, Ontario. GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images

A 60-year-old American inputted the wrong GPS coordinates and ended up at the Canadian border.

Police say an inspection uncovered 400 pounds of cannabis and over $600,000 of cash in his car.

He has been arrested and remains in custody in Ontario, Canada.

A 60-year-old American driver was arrested last week after he took a wrong turn and ended up at the Canadian border with a huge quantity of cannabis and over $600,000 in his car, according to law enforcement authorities.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a news release that Andrew Lee Toppenberg was following GPS coordinates that were entered incorrectly when he mistakenly ended up in the border lineup at Canada's Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

Toppenberg, of Tustin, California, did not have his passport with him, which resulted in him being subject to an inspection, according to police.

During the inspection, Canadian border officials found 181 kilograms (399 pounds) of cannabis, which police said is valued at between $269,775 and $539,552 in US currency. They also found over $600,000 in the vehicle, the news release said.

The drugs and money were located throughout the car, with the cannabis in vacuum-packed containers and the cash separated into bundles that were concealed in a safe, suitcase, and lockable case, according to police.

Police said the packaging looked like the sort of containers drug dealers or money launderers would use, which led to them issuing charges against Toppenberg on suspicion of the possession and import of cannabis, and the possession of over $5,000 knowing that all or parts of the proceeds were obtained by a crime.

Toppenberg appeared in an Ontario court on Monday, and remains in custody, the news release said.

Jeff Walters, the director of Niagara District Operations for Canada's Border Services Agency, said in a statement: "The CBSA is extremely proud of the diligence shown by our officers. Their hard work has a profound impact on continually ensuring public safety at our borders."

Read the original article on Insider