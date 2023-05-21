On GPS: ‘There is no rule of law’ in Pakistan
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, following his arrest and release on bail, tells Fareed the Pakistani government is violating the country’s constitution and his rights.
South Carolina Republicans on Saturday selected Drew McKissick as their chairman for a fourth term at a convention where some of the party's 2024 presidential hopefuls made pitches to voters in the first-in-the-South primary state. McKissick has led the party since 2017 in a state where the GOP holds all statewide-elected positions, all but one U.S. House seat and control of both legislative chambers. Party officials said in a release that under McKissick's leadership, “more Republicans than ever before" had won election.
(Bloomberg) -- Tanzania has wrapped up negotiations with an international energy consortium for a long-delayed $40 billion liquefied natural gas export project, paving the way for final agreements to be signed in the coming weeks.
How do two girls go from being typical teenagers, kissing boys, dying their hair blue and entertaining a gothic phase -- to joining the Islamic State?Even after losing two daughters to the Islamic State, and despite the fact she doesn't wear the hijab, she said she loved her daughters wearing it as it made her feel they were safer.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan Saturday, the first in-person meeting between the two since Russia’s invasion began.
(Bloomberg) -- Mongolia has agreed to supply critical metals to France that it needs as part of its shift to a less carbon-intensive economy, Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday during the first ever visit to Ulaanbaatar by a serving French president.
Five Iranian border guards were killed in a clash with an unknown armed group trying to enter the country near the Pakistani border, state TV reported Sunday. The fighting happened in the town of Saravan in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan, some 1,360 kilometers (850 miles) southeast of the capital Tehran. State TV originally reported that six guards were killed but later said there were five fatalities.
A Quebec charity suspected of hosting two secret Chinese “overseas police stations” has received more than $4.45 million (£2.65 million) from the Canadian government over the last three years.
(Bloomberg) -- The latest marker of underlying US price pressures will offer little hope of settling the debate among Federal Reserve officials about whether they've made enough progress on inflation to step off the monetary-policy brakes.
A Pennsylvania man identified by authorities as the suspect in a 2020 deputy-involved shooting in St. Johns County is now in the county’s jail.
Climate activists in Italy turned Rome's famous Trevi Fountain black on Sunday, saying floods that have killed 14 people in the country's northeast were "a warning".the activists shouted, as tourists packed in around the fountain in Rome's historic centre snapped photographs, applauded or booed.
Nebraska lawmakers approve a 12-week abortion ban and restrictions on gender-affirming care for those under age 19CNN’s Camilla Bernal has more on the vote.
A father of three children was shot and killed while attending a vigil for his murdered friend Saturday.
Gunmen in Ecuador opened fire in a restaurant in a beach town popular with tourists, killing at least six people and wounding six more, prosecutors said Sunday.On Thursday gunmen burst into a wake at a funeral home in the nearby town of Manta and started shooting, killing four people and leaving eight wounded.
New proposal aims to establish taskforce composed of civilians with previous military experience to stop migrants crossing border
(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.
The European Central Bank's fight to tame inflation isn't over and more action is still needed, according to President Christine
Lucknow Super Kings survived an unbeaten blitz of 67 by Rinku Singh to edge Kolkata Knight Riders by one run and qualify for the Indian Premier League play-offs on Saturday.The result ensured a top-two finish for Chennai Super Kings, who hammered hosts Delhi Capitals by 77 runs in their march to the play-offs in the first match of the day.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) on Sunday called his state’s 12-week abortion ban, which the legislature pushed forward despite his veto, a “compromise between the right-wing and the radical right-wing.” “This bill was contradictory, conflicting, confusing. They wrote it in the middle of the night. It’s going to be open to interpretation,” Cooper said…
Police arrested a 15-year-old student after he allegedly brought an AR-15 and ammunition to a Phoenix high school on Friday, authorities said.
India will withdraw its highest denomination currency note from circulation, the central bank said on Friday. The 2000-rupee note, introduced into circulation in 2016, will remain legal tender but citizens have been asked to deposit or exchange these notes by Sept. 30, 2023. The decision is reminiscent of a shock move in 2016 when the Narenda Modi-led government had withdrawn 86% of the economy's currency in circulation overnight.