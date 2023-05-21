On GPS: ‘There is no rule of law’ in Pakistan

Associated Press

South Carolina Republicans on Saturday selected Drew McKissick as their chairman for a fourth term at a convention where some of the party's 2024 presidential hopefuls made pitches to voters in the first-in-the-South primary state. McKissick has led the party since 2017 in a state where the GOP holds all statewide-elected positions, all but one U.S. House seat and control of both legislative chambers. Party officials said in a release that under McKissick's leadership, “more Republicans than ever before" had won election.