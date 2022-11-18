GPS in stolen SLO County truck helps CHP chase Fresno man across 3 counties

When a Fresno man allegedly stole a truck in Templeton on Thursday morning, he likely didn’t know one of the vehicle’s features would lead to his arrest later that day.

According to the CHP, a report was made at 6:18 a.m. of a stolen 2020 Isuzu stake-bed truck from Ferguson Enterprises in rural Templeton.

When contacted by the authorities, the owner of the truck notified CHP that the vehicle was GPS-enabled — which helped CHP officers to later locate it on Highway 41 at the Kern County line, according to a news release.

When officers ordered the driver of the stolen vehicle out of the car, CHP said the driver backed the truck into the patrol vehicle in an attempt to disable it before fleeing the scene.

A pursuit then ensued, across 22 miles and up to speeds of 72 miles per hour, according to CHP. The chase spanned San Luis Obispo, Kern and Kings counties.

After turning into a cul-de-sac in Kettleman City, the driver was apprehended without further incident, CHP said.

Jeffrey Allen Emmett of Fresno was arrested on suspicion of charges of evading a peace officer, ramming a patrol vehicle, vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, driving on a suspended license and vandalism.

He was booked into SLO County Jail with bail set at $250,000. The truck was returned to the owner without further incident, according to the CHP.