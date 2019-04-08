GPs told to take pictures of suspected skin cancer on their phones

A consultant will then review the pictures and decide if urgent checks are necessary - Cultura RF

GPs have been told to take pictures of suspected skin cancer using their phone ahead of sending patients to a dermatologist in an bid to cut back on referrals.

Doctors have expressed concern that diagnoses may be delayed or missed altogether after four local NHS areas introduced the measure.

Under the scheme, family doctors are now required to submit three photographs using their mobile phone and a dermatoscope, which are then reviewed by a consultant who decides whether the patient should be seen urgently or not.

Previously, it was down to the GP to decide whether urgent cancer checks should be performed.

The four Clinical Commissioning Group areas - all in the North East - said the move was in response to receiving approximately 150 referrals for urgent skin checks each week, most of which turn out not to be cancer.

However, one GP involved in implementing the scheme told Pulse: “As well as adding to the workload of already overstretched GPs, I have concerns that it may potentially delay skin cancer diagnoses by making the referral process unnecessarily bureaucratic.”

Melanoma skin cancer is one of the most common forms of the disease in the UK, with around 15,906 new cases each year and the rate projected to rise by approximately seven per cent by 2035.

Survival is relatively high - around 90 per cent at 10 years - however it does depend on the disease being diagnosed before it reaches an advanced stage.

A spokesman for North Durham, Easington and Sedgefield, Durham Dales CCGs, as well as Darlington NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Digital technology is used increasingly across the NHS and evidence indicates it improves patient experience.”

He added: “We have training and other support in place to help with the initial implementation and will be monitoring the programme.”