GPs warn they are being overwhelmed by ‘tsunami’ of patients

Laura Donnelly
·3 min read
In March, GPs saw record numbers of patients, with 14.7 million appointments - Anthony Devlin/PA Wire
Doctors are being deluged by a "tsunami" of patients, GPs say, with many who needed care during the Covid pandemic only accessing it after their condition had worsened.

Prof Martin Marshall, the chairman of the Royal College of GPs, said the situation had reached "crisis proportions" for many practices, which were struggling to cope with the number of patients seeking help.

Earlier this month, NHS officials ordered the abolition of a system of "total triage", which meant those seeking to see their GP were increasingly discouraged and told they must have an online or phone consultation first.

During the last year, the total number of appointments in primary care fell by 10 per cent, with a major shift towards virtual consultations.

Analysis of NHS figures by the Health Foundation shows that, over 12 months, the proportion seen in practices fell from 79 per cent to 54 per cent in the last year.

There has been a major shift towards virtual consultations over the last year - Ridofranz/Getty Images
In March, GPs saw record numbers of patients, with 14.7 million appointments – the highest monthly figure since statistics began being recorded in 2017.

Prof Marshall said many doctors were now attempting to deal with a backlog of patients whose health had deteriorated during the virus crisis, telling Radio 4's Today programme: "This is reaching crisis proportions for many practices around the country."

He said that "what we've got is a very significant crisis on top of the long-term problem", highlighting a failure to recruit and retain enough GPs despite repeated Government pledges.

"Patients present with all kinds of conditions, some conditions that people have held on to the problem over the pandemic because they haven't wanted to burden the NHS, or they haven't wanted to expose themselves to the risk of infection," he said.

Those with hip or knee pain might need referring to orthopaedic surgery for treatment which was now more urgent, he suggested, while "relatively stable" patients with long-term conditions had worsened without seeing a doctor.

In many cases, GPs were seeing some patients "who are really quite ill" after waiting to seek care because they wanted to protect the NHS.

Dr Dean Eggitt, a Doncaster-based GP, said: "We have almost a tsunami of patients coming to us – it feels like the river has flooded the banks.

"It just keeps coming and coming and coming in this one massive, endless wave of patients who all are ill and need help and input. They're sick, they're complex and we've got very few places to send them. I wouldn't want to be my patient right now."

In total, 31 million fewer primary care appointments were booked between April 2020 and March 2021 compared to the previous 12 months – a fall from 310 million to 279 million, the report shows.

Prof Marshall said there were already too few GPs to see patients before the pandemic, with some attempting to see 50 or 60 patients a day.

"I wouldn't want to see the GP at the end of a 12-hour day and be the 50th or 60th patient," he added, suggesting that stress had caused increasing numbers of GPs to choose to work part time work or retire early.

Before the pandemic, polling of trainee GPs found just one in 20 intended to become a GP on a full-time basis.

An NHS spokesman said: "GPs have worked hard to offer appointments to those who needed them throughout the pandemic, with more than 28 million delivered in March this year, in line with pre-pandemic levels, at the same time as rolling out the biggest and fastest vaccination programme in NHS history, providing vital protection to millions of people."

