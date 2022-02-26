GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

It looks like GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase GR Engineering Services' shares before the 3rd of March in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 25th of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is AU$0.09 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of AU$0.18 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, GR Engineering Services has a trailing yield of approximately 8.5% on its current stock price of A$2.11. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether GR Engineering Services's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Check out our latest analysis for GR Engineering Services

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. It paid out 85% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 28% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see how much of its profit GR Engineering Services paid out over the last 12 months.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at GR Engineering Services, with earnings per share up 7.5% on average over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. GR Engineering Services has delivered 8.4% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Has GR Engineering Services got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share growth has been modest and GR Engineering Services paid out over half of its profits and less than half of its free cash flow, although both payout ratios are within normal limits. In summary, it's hard to get excited about GR Engineering Services from a dividend perspective.

In light of that, while GR Engineering Services has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Be aware that GR Engineering Services is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Trade Alert: The Independent Chairman & Lead Director Of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), S. Ishrak, Has Just Spent US$497k Buying 31% More Shares

    Investors who take an interest in Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) should definitely note that the Independent...

  • 10 Undervalued Dividend Kings To Buy In 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued dividend kings to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Undervalued Dividend Kings To Buy In 2022. A dividend king is a company that has raised its dividends consecutively for at least the last 50 years. These […]

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $20.94, moving -1.32% from the previous trading session.

  • 3 Unstoppable Investments Everyone Needs in Their Portfolio

    There are some stocks, however, that every investor should consider holding due to sheer brute strength that isn't apt to wane anytime soon. Here's a closer look at what makes each one worthy of at least a small place in your portfolio. In other words, they're as unstoppable as stocks can be.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    All three of these companies have strong prospects for outsized growth going forward and are worthy of consideration for those investors with at least a three-year holding period in mind. Nike's (NYSE: NKE) revenue growth has slowed this year. Reflecting the strong demand, gross margin expanded by 2.8 percentage points to 45.9% as Nike had lower markdowns and sold more items at full price.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for SoFi Technologies (SOFI) This Earnings Season?

    SoFi Technologies (SOFI) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • 3M Stock Is Soaring. Thank Johnson & Johnson.

    A ruling on Johnson & Johnson talc litigation is helping shares of the consumer-goods giant, and shares of 3M, which also has a litigation overhang.

  • This Monster Metaverse Stock With Analyst-Predicted 48% Upside Is a Screaming Buy

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) investors are having a forgettable year so far. From the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance to Nvidia's abandoned acquisition of Arm and the market giving a thumbs-down to Nvidia's latest quarterly results, a lot has been going on that has dented investors' confidence. Nvidia stock sports a price target of $400 at the high end, which would translate into 70% upside from its close on Feb. 22.

  • Warren Buffett calls out a spike in deceptive earnings, bemoans a lack of bargains, and trumpets Berkshire Hathaway's 'Four Giants' in his shareholder letter

    The investor touted Berkshire's enormous scale and tax contributions, and eulogized the boss of one of the conglomerate's businesses.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up Right Now

    While the long-term outlook may predict a return to bullish conditions, for now investors have to contend with increased uncertainty and volatility. What they need is a sign, some signal to indicate stocks that are going to get through the current market environment. Insider trades are a common favorite among the signals available to investors, and for good reason. Corporate insiders – really, just company officers, positioned at the upper levels of management or the Boards, with an ‘inside’ vie

  • The 1 REIT I Really Want to Own in 2022

    It's not that REITs are inferior to stocks in any way. What I really like about owning REITs is that they tend to pay higher-than-average dividends. Furthermore, REITs lend to added diversity to my portfolio.

  • Pozsar Says $300 Billion Russia Cash Pile Can Roil Money Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia still has about $300 billion of foreign currency held offshore -- enough to disrupt money markets if it’s frozen by sanctions or moved suddenly to avoid them.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisKyiv Under Fire as Putin Demands Ukraine Surrender Before TalksZelenskiy Thanks Biden During 40-Minute Call: Ukraine UpdateRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukr

  • Warren Buffett Has News Likely to Please Shareholders

    Berkshire Hathaway's 2021 vintage is like a good bottle whose consumption will undoubtedly delight fans and admirers of Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of the company he runs with his right-hand man Charlie Munger. The conglomerate used these profits to pamper shareholders. At $27.1 billion, Berkshire Hathaway sets a new annual record in terms of share buyback program since 2018, when the conglomerate became aggressive in terms of share repurchase.

  • Why Wall Street 'is much more worried' about Powell than Putin

    Crying ‘havoc,’ Vladimir Putin has let slip the dogs of war — both in Eastern Europe and global financial markets.

  • 3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever

    Such businesses typically have a strong franchise, a dominant market position, well-known brands, and a capable management team. Net revenue for its fiscal year 2020 (ended Sept. 30) dipped to $23.5 billion from $26.5 billion in the previous year but has surged to $29.1 billion in fiscal 2021 as economies reopened. Net income has also shown a similar pattern, falling sharply from $3.6 billion in 2019 to $928 million in 2020, only to rebound to $4.2 billion in the following year.

  • Nvidia (NVDA) Just Overtook the 200-Day Moving Average

    When a stock breaks out above the 200-day simple moving average, good things could be on the horizon. How should investors react?

  • Former Harley-Davidson executive Michelle Kumbier joins Briggs & Stratton

    Michelle Kumbier, a former high-profile executive for Harley-Davidson Inc. who reached a settlement with the motorcycle manufacturer over her departure in 2020, is taking over leadership of a division of Briggs & Stratton LLC.

  • As investors forget ‘buy the dip’ and ‘buy the invasion’ instead, BofA warns we’re still close to a bear market

    Bank of America Research warned on Friday that not only is the bull market ending, it’s almost time for bears to go into hibernation.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

    Improved life expectancy and higher rates of chronic health conditions are expected to drive global healthcare spending higher, from $8.45 trillion in 2018 to over $10 trillion by 2022. Here's why I believe health insurer UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), pharma stock Merck (NYSE: MRK), and medical devices company Stryker (NYSE: SYK) look perfectly positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for healthcare. UnitedHealth Group is the largest health insurer globally, with a market capitalization of $446 billion.

  • Why Advanced Micro (AMD) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

    Advanced Micro (AMD) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.