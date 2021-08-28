GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase GR Engineering Services' shares before the 2nd of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 22nd of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.07 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.14 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, GR Engineering Services stock has a trailing yield of around 8.1% on the current share price of A$1.735. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether GR Engineering Services can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 80% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 29% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see GR Engineering Services earnings per share are up 3.3% per annum over the last five years. A payout ratio of 80% looks like a tacit signal from management that reinvestment opportunities in the business are low. In line with limited earnings growth in recent years, this is not the most appealing combination.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, GR Engineering Services has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.8% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has GR Engineering Services got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share growth has been modest and GR Engineering Services paid out over half of its profits and less than half of its free cash flow, although both payout ratios are within normal limits. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of GR Engineering Services's dividend merits.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks GR Engineering Services is facing. For example, we've found 4 warning signs for GR Engineering Services (1 is significant!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

