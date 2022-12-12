GR Engineering Services Limited's (ASX:GNG) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

It is hard to get excited after looking at GR Engineering Services' (ASX:GNG) recent performance, when its stock has declined 9.9% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to GR Engineering Services' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for GR Engineering Services is:

56% = AU$35m ÷ AU$62m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.56 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

GR Engineering Services' Earnings Growth And 56% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that GR Engineering Services has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 16% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. So, the substantial 26% net income growth seen by GR Engineering Services over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

As a next step, we compared GR Engineering Services' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 33% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about GR Engineering Services''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is GR Engineering Services Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 88% (implying that it keeps only 12% of profits) for GR Engineering Services suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Besides, GR Engineering Services has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

In total, it does look like GR Engineering Services has some positive aspects to its business. The company has grown its earnings moderately as previously discussed. Still, the high ROE could have been even more beneficial to investors had the company been reinvesting more of its profits. As highlighted earlier, the current reinvestment rate appears to be quite low. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of GR Engineering Services' past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

