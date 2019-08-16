Gr. Sarantis (ATH:SAR) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Gr. Sarantis S.A. (ATH:SAR) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Gr. Sarantis Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 Gr. Sarantis had €45.7m of debt, an increase on €31.7m, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of €34.2m, its net debt is less, at about €11.5m.

How Strong Is Gr. Sarantis's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Gr. Sarantis had liabilities of €83.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €46.2m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of €34.2m and €98.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast €2.64m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that Gr. Sarantis's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the €513.7m company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Gr. Sarantis has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.25. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 32.4 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Also good is that Gr. Sarantis grew its EBIT at 18% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Gr. Sarantis's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.