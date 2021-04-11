Grab’s $34 Billion SPAC Deal Puts Southeast Asia Tech on the Map

1 / 3

Grab’s $34 Billion SPAC Deal Puts Southeast Asia Tech on the Map

Yoolim Lee, Manuel Baigorri, Abhishek Vishnoi and Ishika Mookerjee
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Inc. and Traveloka are poised to become public companies in coming months, kickstarting a coming-out party for Southeast Asia’s long-overlooked internet scene.

Grab will this week unveil a listing via a U.S. blank-check company that’s drawn backers from T. Rowe Price to Temasek Holdings Pte and values the ride-hailing giant at more than $34 billion, people familiar with the matter said, in the largest-ever deal of its kind. Indonesia’s Traveloka will follow suit, listing at a valuation of about $5 billion via a special purpose acquisition company backed by billionaires Richard Li and Peter Thiel, other people with knowledge of the matter said. Terms on both deals could still change, the people said.

The mega deals will front a chain of initial public offerings from the region’s most valuable startups from 2021, from Grab arch-foe Gojek and e-commerce giant Tokopedia to Singapore’s PropertyGuru. Their debuts allow investors to bet on the industry’s ascendancy in the post-Covid mobile era over the financial institutions and industrial conglomerates that have long dominated Southeast Asia’s corporate landscape. Over the longer term, market watchers expect fast-growth technology firms to dominate attention like they have in China and the U.S., overhauling a Southeast Asian roster now led by gaming and e-commerce leader Sea Ltd.

“We have seen a similar trend across other more established markets, and it’s now Southeast Asia’s golden period,” said Rajive Keshup, a director at Cathay Capital, a global investment fund with $4 billion of assets under management. “We expect a lot more capital to flow into the region on the back of this mega announcement. And that is a very good leading indicator about the health of the region.”

The tech industry in Southeast Asia, home to about a 10th of the world’s population and some of the fastest-growing economies like Indonesia, is overdue for recognition. The region didn’t have a single major tech company listed till Sea went public in New York in 2017. That’s despite a smartphone-using population growing at rates unmatched in much of the world, driven by economic growth and government policies that encourage investment in technology. That potential is attracting the likes of Amazon.com Inc. and Chinese majors including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., who see Southeast Asia’s increasingly affluent consumers as key to their global ambitions.

Interest in the region is mounting in part because of external factors. Money has flown out of China’s biggest internet names since Beijing launched a campaign to curtail Alibaba and its peers late last year. Washington-Beijing tensions, meanwhile, threaten to escalate and suppress the Asian country’s presence in America and even get Chinese firms tossed off U.S. bourses. At the same time, concerns are mounting that a bubble is forming after the worst tech selloff in half a year.

More immediately however, investors are gambling on the region’s takeoff. Southeast Asia’s internet economy cooled during the pandemic but spending online should bounce back rapidly and triple to more than $300 billion by 2025, research from Google, Temasek Holdings Pte and Bain & Co. shows.

“As some of these companies begin to list it could be quite transformative to capital markets, which have been dominated by traditional sectors such financials, real estate and commodities,” said Joshua Crabb, a senior money manager in Hong Kong at Robeco, which oversees $186 billion. “This has had a huge impact on the nature of the market in China over the past decade and may be just starting in ASEAN.”

Read more: Southeast Asia’s Internet Economy on Verge of a Post-Covid Boom

To more quickly tap investor enthusiasm, many startups like Grab and Traveloka that remain unprofitable are considering blank-check firms -- but the influx of capital into SPACs is raising hackles among regulators from New York to Singapore, who worry that traditionally more lax disclosure and accountability requirements may burn investors. Listing through a SPAC can be completed in a matter of weeks compared with the 12 months it would take to go public in the regular way.

SPAC veterans have warned that some newer entrants may be overvaluing their targets: closely held entities often lacking proper governance or operational maturity to hold stock offerings of their own. Tech firms still working on their main products, such as aerospace startup Archer Aviation Inc. and electric-vehicle maker Lucid Motors Inc., have merged with SPACs and become public companies based not on their revenue but future projections.

In Southeast Asia, the rush of IPOs is driven in part by Sea’s astonishing run-up since the start of 2020, which demonstrated the enormous pent-up appetite for the region’s internet firms. The Tencent-backed gaming and online shopping leader has emerged as a stock-market sensation since its IPO. Among companies valued at $100 billion or more, the stock is the No. 1 Asian performer since the start of last year and trails only Tesla Inc. globally.

Gojek and Tokopedia, Indonesia’s two most valuable tech startups, are seeking investor approval for a merger that could create the country’s largest internet company ahead of a dual IPO. Others exploring listings include Singapore’s PropertyGuru and Indonesia’s Bukalapak.

“Grab’s listing provides a much-awaited exit for existing investors, meanwhile, providing exciting opportunities for U.S. investors to invest in Southeast Asia growth companies,” said Kerry Goh, chief investment officer at Kamet Capital Partners Pte. “This should accelerate investors’ attention and hence, more listings should be expected.”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Hornet LaMelo Ball still Rookie of the Year favorite? We asked voters who’ll decide

    How might Charlotte Hornet LaMelo Ball’s broken wrist affect Rookie of Year vote?

  • New video from Elon Musk's Neuralink claims monkey is playing Pong with his mind

    Neuralink, the neurotechnology startup from Elon Musk, released a video that appears to show a monkey playing a game of Pong with only its mind.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: The winners and nominees in full

    See all the winners and nominees for this year's British Academy Film Awards.

  • University of Miami expected to land George Mason leading scorer Jordan Miller

    The University of Miami, which lost four players to the transfer portal, is expected to land highly touted combo guard Jordan Miller, one of eight players transferring out of the Patriot program after the firing of coach Dave Paulsen.

  • What channel is the NASCAR race at Martinsville on? Betting odds and how to watch

    Here’s what to know for Saturday’s NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway under the lights.

  • House, Senate override Hogan's vetoes on police reform bills

    Determined action came at the end of the week from lawmakers in Annapolis after Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed police reform bills. The Republican governor vetoed legislation Friday that includes the core components of a series of police reform bills. ﻿The legislation, nearly a year in the making, is in response to the Minneapolis police in-custody death of George Floyd and the protests of thousands of people demanding more police accountability and transparency.

  • 'We are done dying': NAACP, others express outrage at pepper-spraying of Black and Latino Army officer during traffic stop

    Virginia's attorney general, at least one congressman and the NAACP are furious at the actions of Windsor police officers during a traffic stop.

  • 'White Lives Matter' rallies flop as hardly anyone shows up

    Neo-Nazis and other far-right extremists planned rallies in dozens of cities Sunday but hardly anyone showed up.

  • Henry Cavill goes Instagram official with new girlfriend — see the pic!

    Cavill, 37, introduced his "beautiful and brilliant love" Natalie Viscuso to his 15 million Instagram followers.

  • Sir John Major calls on Royal family to ‘end friction as speedily as possible’

    Sir John Major said yesterday that the “friction” between the Royal family and the Duke of Sussex was “better ended as speedily as possible”. The former prime minister spoke about the rift after Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry would fly back from the US to attend the Duke’s funeral. Appearing on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Sir John was asked whether he agreed with comments made by Cardinal Vincent Nichols, who said: “Many a family gather and get over tension and broken relationships at the time of a funeral. Something very profound unites them all again – that would be true of this family, I am sure.” Sir John, who was appointed special guardian to Princes William and Harry after the death of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, said: “I’m sure he is right, I believe he is right and I certainly hope so. “The friction that we are told has arisen is a friction better ended as speedily as possible, and a shared emotion, a shared grief, at the present time because of the death of their father, their grandfather, I think is an ideal opportunity. “I hope very much that it is possible to mend any rifts that may exist.”

  • A 911 dispatcher in Louisiana was arrested after authorities say she refused to return $1.2 million that was accidentally deposited into her account

    According to a lawsuit filed last week, Charles Schwab & Co. mistakenly transferred the woman more than $1.2 million. It meant to transfer $82.56.

  • Hugh Jackman and wife stun in 1996 wedding photos shared for their 25th anniversary

    The actor said it was his "destiny" for the couple to be together.

  • Bristling tensions with Prince Harry remain, but Royal family will wear the mask of unity at Duke’s funeral

    The subtle briefings were designed to give Prince Harry the softest possible landing on his arrival back in the UK ahead of his beloved grandfather’s funeral on Saturday. From sources suggesting he was “united in grief” with the rest of the Royal family following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, to the couple’s unofficial spokesman Omid Scobie insisting – should anyone be in doubt – that “Harry was incredibly close to Philip”, the Sussex spin machine was in evidence as the displaced Prince prepared for his first transatlantic flight in 13 months. Members of the Royal family also sought to calm serves ahead of what is feared could be a difficult reunion for the House of Windsor, with a palace source suggesting that the Prince of Wales was particularly looking forward to seeing his youngest son. “It’s been more than a year,” they pointed out.

  • John Boehner says that Mitch McConnell 'holds his feelings, thoughts, and emotions in a lockbox'

    For Boehner, a jovial, backslapping politician who is known to publicly cry, McConnell's steely and to-the-point demeanor is quite a contrast.

  • 'I hate this home now:' California couple finally changes the locks on their dream house after previous owner refused to leave for over a year

    Myles and Tracie Albert bought their home with cash in January 2020. But the seller used a legal loophole during the pandemic to remain in the house.

  • Why Prince Philip’s great-grandchildren shouldn't attend the Royal funeral

    Of all the images that stood out during the televised funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, there was one that has endured in the collective consciousness longer than any other: that of two boys who had just lost their mother, walking in sombre procession behind her coffin, while the world looked in upon their most private moment. Alongside Princes William and Harry that day walked their grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh. Amid a terrible whirlwind of public mourning and spectacle, the Duke was reportedly deeply concerned about the emotional wellbeing of his bereaved grandsons, then 15 and 12. “I’ll walk if you walk,” he apparently told them at a dinner before the funeral. And, of course, he kept his word. Almost a quarter of a century later, has there been a change of heart within the monarchy about the role of children at Royal funerals? It is understood that the Duke’s 10 great-grandchildren, who include Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will not be in attendance at his funeral this Saturday. That nine are under 10 years of age (Savannah Phillips will turn 11 in December) has likely played a part in the decision.

  • Andre Drummond shows what bully basketball can do for injury-depleted Lakers

    The Lakers need Andre Drummond to be on his game with LeBron James and Anthony Davis injured, and he provided that in win over the Brooklyn Nets.

  • Harry Reid on former House Speaker John Boehner: 'I did everything I could to cause him trouble' but we 'got a lot done'

    "The deal is this - Boehner and I got a lot done, but we didn't mince words," he said. "He was right. I did everything I could to cause him trouble."

  • New puppies will keep the Queen company now Prince Philip has gone

    She vowed not to breed any more dogs, fearing she might trip over them in her advancing years, or worse still – leave them behind when the time came. Yet the Queen’s unexpected decision to take on two new puppies last month at the age of 94 will help her to cope with the loss of Prince Philip, according to royal insiders. The dog-loving monarch surprised palace staff when she requested that they begin searching for a pair of pets to replace her beloved pooches. The move followed the death of Her Majesty’s dorgi (a cross between a corgi and a dachshund) Vulcan, last November leaving her with one dorgi, called Candy.

  • Queen says Duke of Edinburgh’s death ‘has left a huge void’ in her life

    The Queen has said that the death of her beloved husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, has “left a huge void in her life”. In the monarch's first reported comments on Prince Philip's death, she was also said to have described her husband’s passing as a “miracle". The Queen's words were relayed by the Duke of York, as he left a church service in Windsor. Her Majesty is understood to have taken huge comfort in the warm tributes that have flooded in from across the globe. Prince Andrew, 61, described the depth of his mother's grief as he spoke of how she had been coping in recent days. "The Queen, as you would expect, is an incredibly stoic person,” he said. “And she described his passing as a miracle. “She's contemplating, I think is the way that I would put it. She described it as having left a huge void in her life, but we, the family, the ones that are closer, are rallying around to make sure that we're there to support her. “And I know that there is a huge amount of support, not just for her but but for everybody as we go through this enormous change.” Details about Prince Philip's final moments emerged on Sunday, as the Countess of Wessex told a member of the public: “It was so gentle. It was just like somebody took him by the hand and off he went. Very, very peaceful.”