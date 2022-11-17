Grab’s Cost Cuts Help Ride-Hailing Company Weather Tough Times

Olivia Poh and Yoolim Lee
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Ltd. reported a narrower third-quarter loss than analysts had estimated, helped by cost cuts by the Southeast Asian ride-hailing and delivery giant.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The net loss for the quarter through September narrowed to $327 million from $970 million a year earlier, the Singapore-based company said Wednesday. Analysts estimated a $360 million loss on average. Revenue more than doubled to $382 million, dispelling some fears that rising inflation and a gloomy economic outlook would damp customer spending. Grab also slightly raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Like technology companies worldwide, Grab is contending with the effects of a deteriorating economic climate and a heightened investor focus on profitability. The company, which had been one of Southeast Asia’s hottest startups, has struggled since it went public via a merger with a US blank-check company last year. Its shares, which have fallen about 70% since, rose 0.6% in New York trading.

The company is trying to balance spending on growth with its effort to reach profitability as concerns about a recession trigger layoffs, closures of business units and other measures to rein in expenses across the tech industry. Regional rivals GoTo Group and Sea Ltd. -- both also loss-making -- are implementing job cuts and said they would reduce expenses to stem costs.

Grab said it slowed hiring, streamlined functions and reduced incentive spending and corporate costs as a percentage of the value of the goods and services it provides. The company plans to bring down its “regional headcount,” Chief Financial Officer Peter Oey said on a conference call, without providing numbers.

Its deliveries business unit reached breakeven on the basis of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, three quarters ahead of the target. Revenue and adjusted Ebitda at the ride-hailing unit doubled.

Grab’s continued recovery in the mobility segment and steady margins are “encouraging,” Citigroup analyst Alicia Yap said in a note.

The company has sharpened its focus on its core services, distancing itself from the long-held strategy to become the region’s “superapp.” The superapp vision was aggressive, but led to extensive losses. Grab lost $3.4 billion in 2021 and had piled up almost $1 billion of losses in the first two quarters of this year.

Grab Sees Slower Growth While It Pursues 2024 Profitability

Grab also expressed confidence on customer demand even as the tech industry faces economic challenges. It said it expects annual revenue of $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion, compared with its previous guidance of $1.25 billion to $1.3 billion.

Grab’s cash and cash equivalents fell to $2.4 billion at the end of September from about $2.8 billion at the end of June.

(Updates with comment from analyst in seventh paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Micron to supply fewer memory chips in 2023, plans fresh capex cuts

    Micron was the first major chipmaker to sound an alarm about falling demand for personal computers and smartphones earlier this year in the face of decades-high inflation. The broader weakness seeped throughout the industry, and is now affecting all end-markets from personal electronics to data centers to industrial. "In order to significantly improve total inventory ... DRAM bit supply will need to shrink and NAND bit supply growth will need to be significantly lower than previous estimates," the company said.

  • With a 49% stake, TSH Resources Berhad (KLSE:TSH) insiders have a lot riding on the company

    A look at the shareholders of TSH Resources Berhad ( KLSE:TSH ) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group...

  • India-Based Twitter Accounts Fanned UK Unrest, Researchers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- A network of fake accounts originating outside of the UK stoked violence between Muslims and Hindus in a British city earlier this year, according to research first provided to Bloomberg News.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in Return to World StagePoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleFTX Contagion Hits

  • Peoria election: Mayor, city council candidates tackle questions on water, housing and development

    Understand Peoria council and mayoral candidates' views on issues such as public safety, water, housing, economic development and leadership.

  • Alibaba set to report steady growth in third quarter, bolstering investor confidence after rough two years

    E-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding is expected to report steady revenue growth for the previous quarter, analysts said, possibly shoring up investor confidence after two years of being battered by Beijing's scrutiny of Big Tech and the US-China tech war. Once the poster child for China's technological success, growing from the country's dominant e-commerce player into a major provider of cloud computing and other services, Alibaba has faced a crisis of confidence from investors since its fin

  • Grab lifts revenue forecast, delivery business breaks even

    Grab Holdings Ltd bumped up its 2022 revenue forecast on Wednesday as demand booms for the Southeast Asian super-app's rideshare and delivery services, sending its U.S.-listed shares up 7%. The results capped a strong July-September period in which Grab's adjusted operating loss also narrowed and its food and grocery delivery business broke even three quarters ahead of the company's expectations. Decade-old Grab, a household name in eight Southeast Asian countries, has been trying to stem losses by focusing on higher-paying customers and lowering spending on incentives.

  • CSU will abandon proposal to create 4th-year math requirement for admission

    California State University Board of Trustees Tuesday signaled its plan to abandon a proposal to require a fourth year of math for admission.

  • Asian hedge funds amassed China's Pinduoduo, ditched JD.com in Q3

    Some of Asia’s largest hedge funds scooped up large stakes in Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo in the third quarter while cutting holdings in its rival JD.com, according to their latest regulatory filings. The switch seemed to be driven by the view that Pinduoduo's global ambition and inexpensive products would give it an edge over the purely domestic JD.com business. HHLR Advisers, an investment management arm under billionaire Zhang Lei’s private equity firm Hillhouse Capital Group, reported a 43% jump in the number of shares it holds in Pinduoduo in the past quarter, while it sold 25% of its JD.com U.S. listed American depositary receipts (ADRs).

  • JoJo Siwa reignites Candace Cameron Bure feud over ‘hurtful’ marriage remarks

    ‘Queen of Christmas’ Bure said her new channel would not be featuring LGBT+ festive films

  • Yonkers history: After $20M renovation, Philipse Manor reopens with more access, accuracy

    "I'm like a little kid in a candy shop because this is extraordinary," Gov. Kathy Hochul said about Philipse Manor's updated exhibits.

  • FBI ‘extremely concerned’ by TikTok

    FBI Director Christopher Wray claims Chinese-owned app could pose a threat to democracy in the US

  • British artist Banksy "confesses" to have designed seven murals in Ukraine

    British street artist Banksy has confirmed that he created seven murals in different places in Ukraine, namely in Kyiv, Irpin and Borodianka (both in Kyiv Oblast), The Art newspaper wrote. Suggestions that the anonymous artist was present in war-torn Ukraine appeared after last week, when three works that bore similarity to Banksy's works were noticed in Borodianka.

  • COVID-19 update: Arizona adds 10,775 new cases, 34 deaths

    Reported COVID-19 cases in Arizona increased from recent weeks, and the percentage of positive tests for the virus rose to 21%.

  • Aide: With few cuts, Pakistan lifts ban on Oscar-entry movie

    Censors are lifting a ban on Pakistan's Oscar entry, “Joyland," but some scenes would be cut before the movie opens across the country, an aide to the prime minister said Wednesday. The movie, which features a love story between a married man and a transgender woman, is Pakistan’s entry for next year’s Academy Awards and was a prizewinner at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

  • Micron Says Outlook for 2023 Has Weakened; Shares Tumble

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc. said it’s reducing production of DRAM and NAND wafers by about 20% compared with the fiscal fourth quarter “in response to market conditions.”Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in Return to World StagePoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleFTX Contagion Hits Winklevoss Twins as Crypto

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • FTX Collapse Slaps the Winklevoss Brothers

    Cryptocurrency brokerages Gemini and Genesis are reassuring people that their operations are still solvent after the massive collapse of exchange FTX. The insolvency of FTX could result in more companies in the industry facing severe liquidity issues, including crypto exchanges and lenders. "We are working with the Genesis team to help customers redeem their funds from the Earn program as quickly as possible," Gemini said in a tweet.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Just Cut Its Stake in This Longtime Holding by More Than Half

    In a filing last week, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the massive conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, reported that it had significantly trimmed its position in large regional lender U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB). Berkshire and Buffett first purchased shares of U.S. Bancorp in 2006 and held on to their stake during the brunt of the pandemic as they reduced and/or ended positions in other notable banks like JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and M&T Bank. Berkshire had been trimming its position in U.S. Bancorp gradually for several quarters leading up to the big sale, but up until now, no one really knew that it was going to sell off a sizable piece like this.

  • FTX Collapse About to Claim First Huge Victim: BlockFi

    The crypto lender, which had been bailed out by FTX, is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026

    Not only did the benchmark S&P 500 produce its worst first-half return since 1970, but according to Charlie Bilello, the founder and CEO of Compound Capital Advisors, the S&P 500 has already endured its greatest number of 1% (or greater) down days since 2008. A stock split is an event that allows a publicly traded company to alter its outstanding share count and share price without having any impact on its daily operations or its market cap. Well over 200 stock splits have been announced and enacted since the year began.