Grab expects to break-even on adjusted EBIDTA by H2 2024 - CFO

By Chen Lin, Anshuman Daga and Xinghui Kok

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Grab Holdings Ltd, Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm, expects to break even on its adjusted EBIDTA by the second half of 2024 as it accelerates toward profitability, company officials said on Tuesday.

Its group adjusted EBIDTA loss is expected to be $380 million for the second half of 2022, a 27% improvement compared with the first half of the year.

"Our cash position is not something that we take for granted. We will maintain a prudent stance in how we allocate and deploy our capital with this cash preservation on top of mind," Chief Financial Officer Peter Oey told analysts on Grab's first investor day.

Grab also expects to break even in its digibank operations by 2026.

Grab, which listed on the Nasdaq in December following a record $40 billion merger with a blank-check company, has been under investor pressure to stem losses from its decade-old business.

Grab's shares have shed 61% so far this year, tracking a global rout in tech valuations as investors reassess growth prospects amid rising interest rates and slowing economies.

In an interview with Reuters last week, Grab's chief operating office said the company does not envisage having to undertake mass layoffs as some rivals have done, and is selectively hiring, while reining in its financial service ambitions. [L1N30W01V]

Last month, Grab reported a narrower second-quarter loss of $572 million from $801 million a year earlier. But it cut its gross merchandise volume outlook for the year, blaming a strong dollar and ebbing food delivery demand.

Operating in 480 cities across eight countries, Grab has more than five million registered drivers and more than two million merchants on its platform.

(Reporting by Chen Lin, Anshuman Daga, Xinghui Kok; Editing by Kim Coghill and Stephen Coates)