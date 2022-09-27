Grab expects to break even by H2 2024

A Grab logo is pictured at the Money 20/20 Asia Fintech Trade Show in Singapore
Chen Lin, Anshuman Daga and Xinghui Kok
·2 min read

By Chen Lin, Anshuman Daga and Xinghui Kok

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Grab Holdings Ltd, Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm, expects to break even on its adjusted EBITDA by the second half of 2024 as it accelerates toward profitability, company officials said on Tuesday.

Its group adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be $380 million for the second half of 2022, a 27% improvement compared with the first half of the year.

"Our cash position is not something that we take for granted. We will maintain a prudent stance in how we allocate and deploy our capital with this cash preservation on top of mind," Chief Financial Officer Peter Oey told analysts on Grab's first investor day.

Grab also announced that it expects group revenue to grow by 45% to 55% year-on-year in 2023 on a constant currency basis.

It also expects to break even in its digibank operations by 2026.

Grab, which listed on the Nasdaq in December following a record $40 billion merger with a blank-check company, has been under investor pressure to stem losses from its decade-old business.

Grab's shares have shed 61% so far this year, tracking a global rout in tech valuations as investors reassess growth prospects amid rising interest rates and slowing economies.

"We’ve been firing on all cylinders to improve our profitability trajectory and deliver growth in a sustainable manner and the new targets we’ve shared today reflect that," said Anthony Tan, CEO and co-founder.

In an interview with Reuters last week, Grab said the company does not envisage having to undertake mass layoffs as some rivals have done, and is selectively hiring, while reining in its financial service ambitions. [L1N30W01V]

Last month, Grab reported a narrower second-quarter loss of $572 million from $801 million a year earlier. But it cut its gross merchandise volume outlook for the year, blaming a strong dollar and ebbing food delivery demand.

Operating in 480 cities across eight countries, Grab has more than five million registered drivers and more than two million merchants on its platform.

Like its rivals such as Indonesia's largest tech firm, GoTo, Grab benefited from an explosion in food delivery services during the COVID-19 pandemic but its mainstay ride-hailing business suffered and has still not recovered to pre-COVID levels.

(Reporting by Chen Lin, Anshuman Daga, Xinghui Kok; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • Yuan Plunge Nears 14-Year Low, Inviting Aggressive PBOC Pushback

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are bracing for more pushback from China’s central bank as the yuan approaches the lowest level in 14 years.The onshore yuan has lost about 4% over the past month, trading within 1% of 7.2 per dollar, a level it hasn’t reached since 2008. The People’s Bank of China has already stepped up its currency defense, but it did little to stop the depreciation.Breaking the psychologically important level may prompt officials to take more measures to slow the depreciation in an atte

  • China’s Leapmotor Said to Raise $800 Million in Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-vehicle maker Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co. raised about HK$6.3 billion ($800 million) in its Hong Kong initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.Leapmotor priced the offering at HK$48 per share, the bottom of its marketed range, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The company marketed 131 million shares at HK$48 and HK$62 apiece. An external representative for the company declined to comme

  • Market Pessimism Returns, 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Are Fearful

    Stocks have taken a bumpy ride this year. The S&P 500 was in a free fall for the first six months of 2022, tumbling about 24% from peak to trough on fears that rising interest rates to combat inflation could cause a recession. With the market growing fearful again, our contributors think that some stocks are starting to look like great bargains.

  • 1 Recent Stock Split I Can't Wait to Buy

    It's a global leader in cybersecurity, a sector I believe is growing increasingly important as digital transformation takes hold, bringing more business processes online and increasing cyber risks. It's now easier to purchase without using fractional shares if you're only investing a few hundred dollars at a time, like me. Cybersecurity companies are reporting staggering rises in attacks.

  • China Ratings Startup Challenges System Where Even AAAs Default

    (Bloomberg) -- A spate of defaults by Chinese borrowers with seemingly impeccable onshore ratings has left antsy investors in the world’s second-largest credit market craving credible research to distinguish good debt from bad. Now a little known startup is seeking to tap that demand and is winning fans.Though not exactly a household name, Shenzhen-based Ratingdog has slowly been carving out a name for itself within China’s corporate-bond community by flagging risks well before defaults occur. S

  • Volkswagen Warns of Production Shift From Germany Over Gas Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is exploring ways to help its broad supplier network in Europe counter a shortage in natural gas, including making more parts locally and shifting manufacturing capacity. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapInterpol Issues Red Notice fo

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Plunged as Much as 10% Today

    The mortgage REIT completed a reverse split on Friday, so it's the first trading day post-split. A stock decline in this situation isn't odd at all.

  • John Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is Different

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson became a billionaire after his hedge fund effectively shorted more than $25 billion of mortgage securities at the dawn of the global financial crisis. As he sizes up yet another frothy housing market some 15 years later, the founder of Paulson & Co. says another downturn in US home prices may be in the cards -- but the banking system is in a much better condition to handle it. Paulson sat down with Bloomberg for a wide-ranging interview at the Union League of Philadel

  • A surging U.S. dollar is creating an ‘untenable situation’ for the stock market, warns Morgan Stanley’s Wilson

    Morgan Stanley’s Wilson said every 1% change in the Dollar Index has a negative 0.5% impact on S&P 500 earnings. He also saw an approximate 10% headwind to growth to companies earnings in the fourth quarter, in addition to other headwinds such as payback in demand and higher costs from inflation.

  • Stock market: Here's one veteran strategist's guess at a bear market bottom

    The selling in stock markets looks poised to continues, warns veteran strategist Sam Stovall.

  • Down 24% to 51%, These 3 Top Dividend Stocks Are Coiled Springs for When Economic Growth Returns

    Lower consumer spending, high inflation, rising interest rates, geopolitical tensions -- the list of economic headwinds besetting the stock market goes on and on. Being bearish is in style, and the price action of the broad-market indexes certainly reflects that. While investors shouldn't rule out the chance of a prolonged recession, it's also important to remember that economic cycles are simply par for the course when it comes to long-term investing.

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? 2 Valuation-Based Indicators Offer a Clear Range

    The first half of the year saw the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) produce its worst return since 1970. With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq respectively declining 24% and 34%, respectively, at their peaks, both indexes have firmly entered bear market territory. Given the heightened volatility and uncertainty that accompanies bear markets, it has a lot of investors wondering where the market will bottom.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock With Huge Long-Term Potential

    The stock split still hasn't happened, giving investors more time to buy in before it takes place.

  • 3 Ideal High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 5% to 7%, can pad aged investors' pocketbooks while making them richer.

  • 10 Quality Stocks to Buy with Shares Down Over 30% YTD

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 Quality Stocks to Buy with Shares Down Over 30% YTD. To skip our analysis of the iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, its performance, and weighting of the components, you can go directly to see the 5 Quality Stocks to Buy with Shares Down […]

  • The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Dividend Aristocrats are almost always smart investments. Since inception, Dividend Aristocrats have delivered a 12.3% annualized total return compared to 10.6% for the S&P 500, with annual volatility of 13.7% against 14.6% for the S&P 500. There are currently 65 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat constituents, with members across different sectors.

  • The stock market could be on the verge of a ‘tradeable’ rebound, according to a key technical indicator

    Wall Street's “fear gauge” may not have topped 40, but there's still reason to suspect that a rebound for stocks may soon begin.

  • U.S. dollar strength creating 'untenable' situation that risks financial crisis -Morgan Stanley

    The recent rally in the U.S. dollar is creating an “untenable situation" for riskier assets that could end in a financial or economic crisis, strategists at Morgan Stanley warned in a note Monday. The wild swings in currencies are another pressure on the global economy and corporate earnings, which are expected to fall as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes over the summer begin to weigh on spending. “The ultimate lows for stocks, and highs for yields, will likely be determined by the growth trajectory in earnings and the economy rather than inflation or the Fed,” analysts including Michael Wilson at Morgan Stanley wrote.

  • Where Oil Prices, Energy Stocks May Go in Q4

    Oil prices are hitting the lowest levels since January. Here's what the charts say for the fourth quarter.

  • Rupee plumbs fresh low at close amid risk-off mood

    The Indian rupee marked its record low close for a fourth straight session on Monday as the British pound's weakness propped up the dollar index further in a risk averse environment. The dollar index traded above 113-levels for the first time since 2002 as deep tax cuts in the UK sent the sterling to a record low. The greenback has surged since the Federal Reserve sent hawkish signals last week, which forced the rupee to notch its worst weekly performance in one and a half years.