Grab forecasts 2023 revenue above estimates, brings forward profit target

FILE PHOTO: Staff of Grab, a food delivery service, wait for orders inside Central World mall in Bangkok
·2 min read

(Reuters) -Grab Holdings Ltd, Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm, on Thursday forecast upbeat 2023 revenue and pulled forward its profitability timeline on hopes that consumers will continue to rely on its services.

New York-listed shares of a decade-old Grab, a household name in eight Southeast Asian countries, gained 6% in premarket trading.

Grab and rivals such as Indonesia's PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk and Uber benefited from higher demand for delivery services during the COVID-19 pandemic, while consumers have relied on the app for their daily commute as offices reopened and travel resumed.

The Singapore-based company is now scaling back on promotions, incentives to drivers, and is improving its cost structure to focus on profitability, while it will also implement several measures such as a hiring pause, salary freezes for senior managers and cuts in travel and expense budgets.

"This sets us up for a strong 2023 as we continue to focus on growing in a sustainable manner," Chief Financial Officer Peter Oey said.

Still, Grab expects the ride-hailing business to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year.

The company forecast its 2023 revenue between $2.20 billion and $2.30 billion. Analysts expect Grab's annual sales to scale $1.97 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Grab also brought forward its forecast for group break-even on an adjusted core earnings, or EBITDA basis, to the fourth quarter of 2023 from a previous target of the second half of 2024.

For the year, Grab forecast loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization between $275 million and $325 million. The metric, keenly watched by investors as a measure of profitability, was $793 million for 2022.

Grab also delivered an about four-fold revenue surge in the fourth quarter to $502 million, helped by higher demand and a reduction in incentives.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Recommended Stories

  • Sixers vs. Grizzlies game preview: Lineups, how to watch, broadcast info

    The Philadelphia 76ers get back at it by hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday to begin the final stretch of the season.

  • Moderna sticks to $5 billion sales view for COVID shot despite solid Q4

    Sales of the vaccine, Moderna's sole commercial product, were expected to fall sharply this year from $18.4 billion in 2022 as most people globally have received their shots and boosters, while governments and other agencies cut purchases. Moderna's forecast was lower than Refinitiv estimates of $6.98 billion even though its COVID vaccine sales of $4.86 billion in the fourth quarter were slightly higher than estimates of $4.84 billion.

  • Why I have always favoured James Anderson over Stuart Broad

    Cricket is often described as a sport where individuals thrive but teamwork is equally important.

  • Dooley’s Dozen: 12 most famous Florida Gators athletes right now

    Here's who Pat Dooley thinks are the most famous Gators athletes right now in 2023.

  • Billionaire David Einhorn Loads Up on These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce

    Only a relatively small number of investors enjoyed 2022’s treacherous bear conditions, and one of those was David Einhorn. In contrast to the S&P 500’s 19% loss, Einhorn’s hedge fund Greenlight Capital notched returns of 36.6%, in what amounted to the fund’s finest year in a decade. The value investor’s strategy obviously worked wonders in a year when more risk-flavored stocks got hammered and in a recent note to investors, the fund stated they believe their game plan “has and will continue to

  • 56% of Michael Burry's $47 Million Portfolio Is Invested in Just 3 Stocks

    After predicting the housing collapse prior to the Great Recession, Michael Burry is an investor held in very high esteem.

  • ‘Big Short’ Michael Burry Pours Money Into These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They May Be Worth Buying

    Michael Burry’s fame spread far and wide after his exploits were documented in the Big Short – the book - and later the movie - that told the story of Burry’s success in betting against the housing market during the financial crisis of 2008. That was a move that turned out to be a hugely profitable one. Burry went short then and hasn’t been shy in issuing repeated warnings on the current state of the market, either. In addition to some recent enigmatic tweets that hint at looming disaster, Burry

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 40% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    The semiconductor industry is becoming more important to everyday life. Since semiconductor hardware is becoming more complex, quality control is increasingly crucial to the production process. With Cohu stock down 40% from its all-time high, here's why now is a great time to buy in at the discount.

  • AI Software Could Generate $14 Trillion in Revenue by 2030 -- 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    These artificial intelligence-powered growth stocks could help patient investors turn a profit in the market.

  • This Stock's Ultra-High-Yielding Dividend Is Getting Safer By the Deal

    Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) offers investors a monster yield that currently clocks in at over 10%. While a double-digit percentage yield is often a warning sign, Crestwood's payout is on an increasingly sustainable foundation. On Tuesday, Crestwood Equity Partners revealed that the company and its joint venture partner Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP) had agreed to sell Tres Palacios Gas Storage for $335 million.

  • 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You'll Regret Not Buying During the Dip

    The REIT is still performing incredibly well, which makes its beaten-down share price all the more appealing.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past year. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation, at 6.4%, is still high, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that could tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset that naturally turns us to

  • Lithium Stocks Crashed. Now We Know Why. What It Means for Tesla, EV Battery Stocks.

    The largest electric-vehicle battery maker in the world, CATL, will offer a unique pricing structure for its product. The deal spooked lithium investors.

  • 2 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Before the Dip is Over

    Energy prices are still high, but these midstream stocks have basically stalled, resulting in very high yields.

  • Lucid sees disappointing 2023 EV production as orders drop amid weakening demand

    Lucid Group Inc on Wednesday forecast 2023 production well short of analysts' expectations and reported a major drop in orders during the fourth quarter amid weakening demand, sending the electric carmaker's shares down 11% after hours. The Newark, California-based company, which was already battling supply chain and logistics issues and struggling to deliver cars, was hit by aggressive price cuts sparked by Tesla Inc that lured consumers away from its luxury cars amid rising interest rates and soaring inflation. "There's a lot more competition than a year ago ... a lot more EVs becoming available at lower price points than the Lucid Air vehicle," said Garrett Nelson, an analyst at CFRA Research.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter last year, after inflation hit a 40-year high for the first time, advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway f

  • Vietnam Property Debt Crisis Deepens as Major Developer Delays Bond Payment

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s property debt crisis is intensifying as the country’s second-largest developer joined the ranks of peers seeking debt extensions after failing to repay a bond on time. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Says He’s Waiting for Xi Amid China Peace Push on UkraineChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Audi

  • 3 Top Ranked Oil and Gas Stocks for Investors to Buy Today

    Over the last year, energy has been the best performing sector in the market. High oil prices have been the major catalyst pushing energy stocks higher, and there are several factors keeping prices elevated

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock You Can Confidently Pay a Premium For and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are all the rage -- but not all next-big-thing investments are worth buying.

  • Bill Gates’ Current Portfolio: Top 10 Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss top 10 dividend stocks in Bill Gates’ portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust’s investment strategies and their performance over the years, and go directly to read Bill Gates’ Current Portfolio: Top 5 Dividend Stocks. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation makes […]