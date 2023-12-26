Grab Your Kleenex: This Happened After A Single Black Dad's Video On Kids’ First Christmas Without Mom Went Viral
A Black single dad is counting his blessings following an outpouring of love and support after his TikTok video went viral. Donald Wilson of Detroit became a single father to children Donald Jr., 5, Poetry, 4 and Honesty, 1 in August after their mother and his ex, Lakenya Wilbourn, died of a stroke.
She was just 39 years old. Though the pair were no longer together, they were co-parenting. Wilson, 33, told People Magazine how hard his family’s struggles have been. “It was more day-to-day survival,” Wilson explained. “I didn’t have any money, I went to emergency food pantries... It was a lot.”
“Those cards were so uplifting,” Wilson remembered. “I read some of them with my 13-year-old son and we just laughed and hung them around, put them on the ledge and used them to decorate the Christmas tree.”
He said this kindness will stay with him forever. “This has given me so much compassion within myself. Sometimes it’s just random acts that can change lives.”
