Grab these last minute Amazon deals on the best holiday gifts for cats and cat lovers

The best cat gifts to get from Amazon.

If you missed out on the first Amazon Prime Day over the summer, or if you're ready to start shopping for holiday gifts for all the cat lovers and cat parents in your life, you'll have to hurry: it's the last day of Amazon's two-day Prime Early Access Sale, ending today, Wednesday, October 12. Until midnight, Prime members have a chance to grab these last-chance deals and save cash across all categories, including cat gifts and other pet gifts.

There are gifts that will warm a cat parent's soul, and helpful gadgets and treats for cats to live their best life. To help you sort through the endless selection, we've rounded up the best cat gifts you can get that any cat or cat lover will appreciate—(and they're all available at Amazon!). From cute cat slippers to wear around the house to a Robovac to clean up any mess or even a high-tech Litter-Robot, here are 10 purr-fect gifts to give this holiday season—but hurry as these last-minute deals end today.

Our favorite cat gifts on sale now during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

1. A robot vacuum for pet hair: Eufy RoboVac 11s

Mother's Day gifts for cat moms: Robovac

What’s better for a cat parent than a vacuum that picks up pet hair? We tested the Eufy Robovac 11S and found it to be not only the best value, but one of the best robot vacuums that cleaned a good amount of dirt and cat fur. This little vacuum can be tucked in a corner and out of sight when it’s not in use, and since it’s quiet, it’s also perfect for a cat whose hair might stand up around a loud vacuum cleaner.

$130 at Amazon

2. For the lounge cat: Cat window perch

The best gifts to give from Amazon: Cat hammock

Everyone knows how much cats nap or spend their time looking out a window. Let them relax on a Cat Window Hammock instead of struggling to fit on a tiny window sill. The hammock can hold up to 40 pounds and comes with flannel pads to allow your furry friend to fully enjoy the sunshine.

$20 at Amazon

3. For the foodie cat: Automatic pet feeder

The best gifts to give from Amazon: Cat feeder

A busy (or forgetful) cat parent will appreciate an Automatic Pet Feeder. Feed your cat on a schedule with portion choices for a diet. If you're out of town, there's a neat feature to include a voice recorded meal call so your cat can hear your voice during mealtime to create a strong bond and set good eating habits.

$48 at Amazon

4. For the shedder: A ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

The best cat gifts to give from Amazon: ChomChom Pet Hair Roller

If your favorite cat owner’s clothes and furniture are perpetually covered in cat hair, the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover will be a gift they might cry over. An Amazon cult favorite with thousands and thousands of reviews, all they need to do with it is roll, roll, roll and watch as the fur comes away. They can use this everywhere from their bed and couch to their favorite party dress.

$20 at Amazon

5. For the cat owner (or lover) who needs storage: Woven storage basket

The best cat gifts to give from Amazon: Woven storage basket

This multipurpose Woven Storage Basket has an uber-adorable cat face, making even something as mundane as storage fun. They can use it for everything from laundry and blankets to cat toys and accessories. It comes in five colors, with the black one sporting a different cat expression.

$20 at Amazon

6. For the messy cat: Automatic litter box

Mother's Day gifts for cat moms: Litter-Robot.

Arguably, the worst part of owning a cat is cleaning the litter box. It stinks, it’s messy and other animals (perhaps the dog) love to also give it a try—in their own way. The Litter-Robot makes for an ultra-extravagant gift for a cat parent. When we tested it, we found once you buy it, you’ll really never have to clean out a litter box again. The high-tech gift can also monitor the Litter-Robot 3 from afar via an app and keep track of kitty’s habits and health.

$599 at Amazon

7. For the cat owner with a sense of humor: Funny vintage poster

If the cat owner in your life loves a good laugh, consider this cute and funny Vintage Metal Tin Wall Poster that captures the essence of basically every cat in existence. Because it’s not made of flimsy paper, it’ll hold up well in their home, whether they put it in the bathroom or bedroom.

$8 at Amazon

8. For the cat that likes to play: Outdoor cat house

The best cat gifts to give from Amazon: Outdoor cat house

This portable Outdoor Cat Tent from Outback Jack is a perfect gift for cat owners who have: 1, a yard and 2, a cat that likes to horse around. It comes with an attachable tunnel for optimal playing, lounging and sunbathing, allowing your cat to get fresh air in a safe, enclosed environment. Reviewers say assembly is fast and uncomplicated. Plus, you can get it for less than half the price right now, which is a mighty good deal, if you ask us.

$51 at Amazon

9. For the cat lover who loves getting cozy: GaraTia cat slippers

Mother's Day gifts for cat moms: slippers

These GaraTia Cat Slippers are the cutest and perfect for anyone who loves cats and wants to keep their feet warm! The cat slippers come in five colors and are lined with soft, warm fleece. With anti-skid texture, they help stick to the floor and won’t slide across slippery wood surfaces or stairs.

From $19 at Amazon

10. For the allergy-sufferers: Air purifier

The best cat gifts to give from Amazon: Levoit air purifiier

An air purifier is a luxurious yet practical gift for a cat owner. Not only does it help clean the air of potentially irritating pet dander, pollen and dust but can help regulate indoor allergies that both they and their cat may suffer from. Available in black and white, this Levoit Air Purifier works quietly and needs a filter replacement every six to eight months.

$63 at Amazon

11. For the stylish cat: Modern cat tree

Mother's Day gifts for cat moms: cat tower

There is nothing more unattractive in a room than a stumpy carpet-covered cat tower. If you know a cat owner who loves a modern design aesthetic, this contemporary Cat Tower will be their new favorite home décor item. Not only does it have clean lines and is easy on the eyes, it is simple to clean and requires no special skills to assemble.

$90 at Amazon

12. For the cat that likes to leave surprises: UV black light flashlight

The best cat gifts to give from Amazon: UV black light flashlight

Pets in general are infamous for leaving behind, erm, surprises for their owners. If that’s the case for your favorite cat owner, they’ll surely appreciate this UV Black Light Flashlight from Vansky. They can use it to discover invisible pee stains, smells and where their cat has been going without telling them. A useful gift, indeed.

$11 at Amazon

13. For the caffeine-loving cat mom: Cat Mama Mug

Mother's Day gifts for cat moms: mug

Who doesn’t love a little morning pick-me-up? If you want a fool-proof gift for a cat mom who loves coffee, this Ceramic Mug that reads “Cat Mama” will bring a big smile to their face. It is dishwasher and microwave safe, making it durable and functional for everyday use.

$14 at Amazon

14. For the cat lover with cold feet: Fuzzy cat socks

The best cat gifts to give from Amazon: Cat socks

Fall is here, and that’s basically synonymous with words like “cozy” and “warm.” Help your cat lover beat the chill with these adorable fluffy Cat Socks. The paw design means they can twin with their furry friend’s feet. One pack comes with three pairs.

$9 at Amazon

15. For the cats who like to eat organic: Organic Pet Grass Kit

Mother's Day gifts for cat moms: pet grass

If you know a cat lover who is also a plant lady, then this Organic Cat Grass Kit will be the perfect gift. The cat grass blend includes wheatgrass, barley, oat and rye which are all good for the cat’s digestion, and as a bonus—even hairball control. Within a week, the cat grass will grow up to 4 inches. The gift also comes with a cute kitty mug planter, which will brighten up any space in the home.

$20 at Amazon

16. For the cat lover who would like their bed back: Heated pet bed

Mother's Day gifts for cat moms: pet bed

With all the cooling and warming blankets on the market for humans, there are self-warming beds for pets, too. The Mylar interior layer in this Aspen Pet Warming Bed retains heat from the cat’s body to keep the bed warm. Made of faux lambswool, the bed is plush and lightweight.

$20 at Amazon

17. For the catnip-obsessed kitty: Catnip wall toy

The best cat gifts to give from Amazon: Catnip wall toy

This Catnip Wall Toy from Potaroma has four rotatable balls with four natural plant-based flavors: Catnip, gall fruit, silvervine and cat sugar. It can adhere anywhere on the wall for their cat to rub and lick away at and is a great no-mess treat when they don’t want to be stuck cleaning after their pet. Reviewers absolutely love this toy, with many having bought more than one and mentioning how much their cats like to play with it.

$11 at Amazon

18. For the fashionable cat owner: Romwe cat print sweatshirt

Mother's Day gifts for cat moms: sweatshirt

There is one thing that any cat lover should have, and that’s a solid sweatshirt showing their love for all things cats. This Cat Print Sweatshirt has a cute and subtle kitty design for anyone who prefers to be low-key versus in-your-face loud. It comes in 10 different colors and is available in regular and plus sizes. The light and stretchy fabric provide comfort that we’re sure Kitty will want to cozy up to.

From $21 at Amazon

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 18 best Amazon deals on the purr-fect cat lover holiday gifts