Grab-and-run theft hits Southern Calif. Nordstrom
Thieves rushed into a Southern California Nordstrom store the night before Thanksgiving and ran off with pricey goods, police said, in the latest of a string of organized retail thefts. (Nov. 25)
After a series of thefts at high-end retailers such as Louis Vuitton and Nordstrom, industry experts say more stores might be next.
US retailers are adding security and locking up goods after flash mob heists involving dozens of thieves at once stunned luxury stores in the San Francisco area and beyond, as the holiday shopping season opens.
ABC7 has learned some of the suspects has served prison time with multiple felony convictions, including possession loaded firearm, distributing cocaine, vehicle manslaughter and more.
San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced felony charges Tuesday against the nine people arrested for Friday night's organized retail theft in Union Square
San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announces charges against nine people in connection with retail thefts in Union Square.
A group of thieves smashed windows at a department store at a luxury mall in Los Angeles, triggering a police pursuit just days after high-end stores throughout the San Francisco Bay Area were targeted. The latest incident in a national trend of smash-and-grab crimes targeted a Nordstrom store at The Grove retail and entertainment complex. Workers covered a large broken window at the Nordstrom with black plywood Tuesday morning as security guards and shoppers alike came in and out of the store.
A Nordstrom department store in Los Angeles on Monday became the latest target of a wave of robberies.The "smash and grab" robberies - often involving dozens of people - have seen thieves breaking into high end retailers and making off with expensive goods.As the holiday shopping season nears, video of the robberies have flooded social media, showing masked figures breaking into stores during the night and running out with bags of merchandise, and fleeing in cars idling outside.The Los Angeles Police Department said it had taken three suspects into custody after Monday's burglary, and local reports say as many as 20 may have been involved.The affluent San Francisco Bay Area has been particularly hard hit.Local police said around 80 people robbed a Nordstrom department store in Walnut Creek on Saturday night, before police arrived and arrested three people.Luxury stores like Louis Vuitton and Burberry were also robbed, according to media reports.California Governor Gavin Newsom has directed the state Highway Patrol to increase their presence near major retail areas, and some brands have announced plans to heighten security.
Thanksgiving is just a day away and the stores are packed as people rush to grab last minute items to make their dinner complete.
