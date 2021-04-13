Grab set for $40bn valuation in US share listing

·3 min read
Grab bike and passenger
Grab bike and passenger

Grab, the dominant ride-hailing and food delivery firm in South East Asia, is preparing to list shares in the US in a deal that values the firm at nearly $40bn (£29bn).

Shares will trade following a merger with US-listed Altimeter Growth Corp.

Grab expects to raise more than $4bn via the transaction, which is expected to be completed by July.

The listing would mark the largest US share offering to date by a South East Asian company.

Altimeter Capital chief Brad Gerstner said his company was drawn to Grab due in part to its leading position in a part of the world where technology-fuelled economic changes are still in their "early days".

"We've already seen this movie - how profit and growth has unfolded in the US, China, Europe and Latin America and we're now seeing that and better in South East Asian markets." he said in a presentation for investors, in which he compared Grab to "Uber, Doordash plus Ant Financial all in a single app".

"They really are at the forefront of the digital transformation in the region."

Launched in 2012 as a ride-hailing app like Uber, Grab has since expanded broadly.

Active in eight countries and roughly 400 cities, it now handles food and grocery deliveries, courier services, digital payments and more for an active customer base of more than 25 million people as of December.

It was already considered South East Asia's most valuable start-up, with a net worth estimated at roughly $15bn in a private fundraising round in 2019.

The firm's net revenue more than doubled last year to $1.2bn, but the company has yet to make a profit. It is also facing increased competition in the major market of Indonesia from rivals Gojek and Sea, which started trading in the US in 2017.

Grab said the merger with Altimeter, which will bring $4bn from Altimeter and other heavyweight investors such as Blackrock, T Rowe Price, Fidelity and others, would allow it to build on its growth.

"Despite Covid-19, we've come out of 2020 stronger than ever, demonstrating the resiliency of our business," said Grab co-founder Anthony Tan. "Going public now will give us wind in our sails to accelerate our mission."

A woman walks past the Grab transport office in Singapore
A woman walks past the Grab transport office in Singapore

Altimeter Growth Corp was set up last year by Silicon Valley-based venture capital company Altimeter Capital Management, a firm that has backed firms such as Uber, Zillow and others.

Altimeter Growth is a "special purpose acquisition vehicle" or Spac, established with the purpose of finding a private firm to merge with and then take public on the stock market.

Such firms, also called "blank cheque companies", have seen a surge of popularity in recent years, and are seen as a faster route to taking a company public with less scrutiny.

Following the merger, Grab and Altimeter will form a new holding company, expected to be valued at $39.6bn.

That will benefit existing investors, which include Japan's Softbank and China's Didi Chuxing. Uber also took a large stake in the company after selling its South East Asian business to Grab in 2018.

Recommended Stories

  • Liquidity-Obsessed China Stock Traders Snub Upbeat Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock investors in China are ignoring a spate of recent bullish earnings as worries about further liquidity tightening continue to weigh on market sentiment.A 1200% jump in Tesla Inc.-supplier Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Co.’s first-quarter earnings guidance was followed by a slump of as much as 7.7% in its shares on Tuesday. In the previous session, Suofeiya Home Collection Co. plunged the 10% daily limit after the furniture maker forecast a turnaround to profit. Wanhua Chemical Group Co. also saw its stock lose 6.4% amid a broad selloff in materials shares, even after the company said earnings likely more than quadruped in the first quarter.“The market has reacted negatively to positive earnings because with sentiment as weak as it is right now, funds are not willing to wait around for more good news to come,”said Yan Kaiwen, an analyst at China Fortune Securities Co. “They are opting to cash out sooner while the fundamentals still look good, rather than later.”Analysts widely expected Chinese companies to report a strong rebound in earnings from last year’s low base. The broad market rally from pandemic lows to a 13-year high in February meant that many of these positives were already priced in. The solid scorecards are now providing traders with a chance to sell, as sentiment remains weak since the CSI 300 Index entered a correction last month on concerns over rich valuations and tightening of liquidity by authorities.Measures to reduce cash circulating in the economy have started to show their effect, with the increase in aggregate social financing, the broadest measure of credit, missing expectations last month. The figures were released after the central bank asked banks in late March to curtail loan growth for the rest of this year following a surge in the first two months that stoked bubble risks.The CSI 300 Index fell for a third day on Tuesday, losing 0.2% to close at its lowest level since March 25.READ: China Stocks Rebound Seen Fleeting as Liquidity Fears Linger On(Adds CSI’s move in the last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A 'Simpsons' episode comically predicts bitcoin's price will surge to infinity - and GameStop's stock will fluctuate ridiculously in the future

    Bitcoin priced at infinity seems to indicate that the show's creators are either very bullish on digital assets, or believe the system will crumble.

  • Amazon Launching ‘The Boys’ Podcast With Producers, Cast, Crew Talking Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

    Amazon Prime Video is pushing out a podcast series about the making of “The Boys” Season 2, taking listeners behind the scenes of the superhero spoof — including what went into creating that life-size whale. The eight-episode podcast, aimed at both fans and Emmy voters, will be available for free on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, […]

  • Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash Have a Pretty Big Problem

    It took me two hours to get an Uber Eats order yesterday, and it's a bigger problem than my grumbling stomach.

  • Michigan-based companies, including GM and Ford, object to GOP voting restrictions

    The leaders of three-dozen major Michigan-based companies, including General Motors and Ford, on Tuesday objected to Republican-sponsored election bills that would make it harder to vote in Michigan and other states.

  • Uber Reports Record Gross Bookings Of $30B In March

    Uber Technologies posted its highest monthly gross bookings in its twelve-year history in March, according to an SEC filing reported on Monday. The company’s Mobility business crossed the $30 billion annualized gross bookings run-rate and had its best month since March last year. Uber’s (UBER) mobility business recorded average daily gross bookings that were up by 9% on a month-over-month basis. Uber’s food delivery business, Uber Eats, crossed the $52 billion gross bookings run-rate in March on an annualized basis, rising more than 150% year-on-year. Uber stated in the filing, “As vaccination rates increase in the United States, we are observing that consumer demand for Mobility is recovering faster than driver availability, and consumer demand for Delivery continues to exceed courier availability.” Earlier this month, the company also said that it was increasingly investing in driver incentives to improve the availability of drivers in the near-term. In March, Uber said that effective March 17, ride-hailing drivers in the United Kingdom using UBER’s mobility platform will be treated as workers. As a result, the company has started a claims settlement process for drivers in the UK. Subsequently, the company expects to incur significant costs related to these claims settlement and other related costs in 1Q FY21. These costs are likely to drag down the company’s total revenues, revenues for its Mobility business and revenue take rates, but will not impact the company’s adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal first quarter. In February this year, UBER suffered a blow when UK’s Supreme Court ruled that a group of the ride-hailing company’s drivers are entitled to worker rights, including a minimum wage. According to a Reuters report, a total of 25 Uber drivers were part of the case. These drivers were previously considered self-employed. As a result, they were entitled to only minimal protection by law in the UK – a status that Uber had sought to maintain in the legal tussle. (See Uber Technologies stock analysis on TipRanks) Following the business update from UBER, Truist Financial analyst Youssef Squali reiterated a Buy rating and a price target of $66 on the stock. Squali viewed the business update as “incrementally positive” and said that this bodes well for UBER’s fiscal outlook for the first quarter and FY21. Shares of UBER have gained 112.4% in the past year. Overall, the rest of the Street is bullish on the stock in line with Squali’s view with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 29 Buys and 3 Holds. The average analyst price target of $72.96 implies that UBER shares have approximately 22.8% upside potential to current levels. Related News: Iovance Gives Clinical Data Update For Melanoma Drug Sanofi Snaps Up Tidal Therapeutics For $160M Sorrento’s Subsidiary Scilex Gets FDA Nod For ZTlido Label Expansion More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Beyond Meat To Expand Product Distribution Across Europe Tuesday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need To Know Before The Market Opens Ansys Partners With Velodyne On Autonomous Vehicle Safety Synopsys Snaps Up MorethanIP; Street Says Buy

  • Spain unaware of any delays in J&J COVID vaccine deliveries

    MADRID (Reuters) -Spain's health ministry said on Tuesday it was not aware of any changes to the planned first delivery of 300,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shots expected to arrive on Wednesday. J&J said on Tuesday it would delay the rollout of its COVID-19 vaccine in Europe and was reviewing cases of extremely rare blood clots in people after they received the shot with European health authorities. U.S. federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing the use of the vaccine as six women under 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot, dealing a fresh setback to efforts to tackle the pandemic.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow dip ahead of earnings, inflation data

    The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average dipped below record levels on Monday as investors paused ahead of the start of the corporate reporting season and a key inflation report later this week. Among the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes, communication services and energy shares were the steepest decliners.

  • UBER's March Gross Bookings Hit a Record, Shares Gain Over 3%

    UBER's March gross bookings hit a record with the Mobility business registering its best performance since March 2020, thanks to increased vaccinations in the United States.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy in 2021 According to Billionaire D.E. Shaw

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 best stock picks of billionaire David Shaw for 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of David Shaw’s history and outlook for 2021 and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire D.E. Shaw. David E. Shaw is a hedge fund […]

  • Myanmar's ruling junta issues fresh charges for Suu Kyi

    Myanmar’s ruling military squared off against its opponents in the courts, the streets and the countryside Monday, showing no sign of relenting in its crackdown against those opposed to February's coup. Aung San Suu Kyi, who led the elected government toppled in the military takeover, was accused of a fresh criminal charge when she appeared by video link before a judge in the capital Naypyitaw on Monday, according to her lawyers. Suu Kyi was accused of breaching a law intended to control the spread of the coronavirus, the second such charge against her under the same law.

  • Consumer Price Index Rise 0.6%

    Consumer Price Index Rise 0.6%

  • Ignore warnings about a potential housing bubble and consider these stocks with bright outlooks

    Take Kerry Killinger, former CEO of Washington Mutual Savings Bank. Other housing sector experts worry that rising mortgage rates will damage sector growth. The average existing property sells in just 16 days, points out Bank of America.

  • U.S. Calls for Pause of J&J Shot on Clots, Roiling Rollout

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. health officials called for an immediate pause in using Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine after six women who received it developed a rare and severe form of blood clotting.The decision comes at a crucial juncture in the U.S. vaccination effort, which has gained speed in recent weeks at the same time a worsening outbreak driven by coronavirus variants grips the upper Midwest. And it is likely to heighten worry about vaccines around the world after similar issues caused delays in distribution of AstraZeneca Plc’s shot.A type of blood clot in the brain called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis was seen with low levels of blood platelets in the women, who were all between the ages of 18 and 48, federal health officials said Tuesday in a statement. One of the cases was fatal and a second is in critical condition, Peter Marks, director of the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a Tuesday briefing.More than 6.8 million doses of the single-shot J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S. through Monday. Those vaccinated a month ago are at low risk of the complication, but people who received it in the last couple of weeks should be on the lookout for headache, leg pain, abdominal pain and shortness of breath, said Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.No definitive cause for the disorder has yet been determined, according to Marks, who said it was very similar with blood clotting incidents seen with the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine. It may be be tied to an immune response after vaccination that leads to an activation of platelets and clotting, he said.Schuchat, meanwhile, emphasized that the clotting events with low platelet counts are not being seen with Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine and the Moderna Inc. shot.“We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” the CDC and the FDA said in a joint statement Tuesday. “This is important, in part, to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot.”A key reason for the pause, FDA officials said in the briefing, is that the unusual constellation of symptoms means that the normal treatment for blood clots, the blood-thinner heparin, could make the problem worse or even kill a patient getting the rare adverse reaction.Europe RolloutJ&J said in a statement that it’s decided to delay the rollout of its vaccine in Europe. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and CVS Health Corp., which have been administering the shot in drugstores, each said they would pause immediately. J&J shares fell 2.6% to $157.39 at 10:56 a.m. in New York trading.The Biden administration has been seeking to accelerate vaccinations in recent weeks as new coronavirus variants heighten the risk that the pandemic could drag on. White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said that the pause “will not have a significant impact on our vaccination plan.”“We expect it to be a matter of days for this pause,” the FDA’s Janet Woodcock said at the Tuesday briefing.The decision could increase vaccine hesitancy, which is seen as a significant obstacle for health policy makers as they attempt to broaden immunizations. The J&J shot has been popular due to its single dose -- vaccines made by Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc. require two doses spaced several weeks apart.Many of the J&J doses in the U.S. have been targeted to harder-to-reach populations through the federal government’s distribution program that targets pharmacies, federally qualified health centers and other locations.The CDC will convene a meeting Wednesday of its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to review the cases and assess their potential significance. The FDA will review the CDC assessment as it also investigates these cases, according to the statement.Global ImpactThe recommended pause may also further complicate the global vaccination push, coming just weeks after a vaccine relying on a similar approach and developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford raised similar concerns in Europe. Clotting fears have prompted many countries to impose age restrictions on use of the Astra vaccine, which was co-developed with the University of Oxford.J&J has recently begun shipments to the European Union. The bloc’s drugs regulator, the European Medicines Agency, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.The EMA said Friday that it is assessing blood clots in people who received the J&J vaccine, after four serious cases of unusual clots accompanied by low blood platelets, one of which was fatal, emerged.On Friday afternoon, FDA spokesperson Abby Capobianco said in an emailed statement that the agency hadn’t found a causal relationship between the J&J vaccine and the six cases of thromboembolic events, and was continuing its assessment of the cases“Our analysis of the data will inform the potential need for regulatory action,” she said. The agency had shared information with the EMA, which became “the basis” of the EU probe, she said.Asked Monday if further analysis had determined a causal relationship, the FDA declined to comment.Collecting InformationA handful of vaccination sites in Georgia, Colorado and North Carolina temporarily stopped administering the J&J vaccine last week in the wake of adverse reactions, including nausea and fainting. Such side effects are typical of vaccination, health authorities said at the time.“Analysis by the CDC did not find any safety issues or reason for concern,” the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Friday in a statement. “The CDC recommends continuing to administer the vaccine.”That same day, J&J said in a statement that it was collecting information, assessing adverse events, and sharing reports with the FDA and other health agencies.“There is no greater priority than the safety and well-being of the people we serve,” the company said. “This is part of the established process to inform health authorities’ comprehensive surveillance programs that monitor the overall safety of medicines, as well the vaccines authorized for use against this pandemic.”(Updates with symptoms in the fourth paragraph, possible cause in the fifth and comments on other vaccines in the sixth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Hit Records With Inflation Concern Fleeting: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities reached record highs with growth shares outperforming so-called value stocks as investors bet that a higher-than-forecast rise in inflation won’t be enough to slow economic stimulus measures.The S&P 500 touched an all-time high even after the U.S. recommended pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccines amid health concerns. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 also hit a record while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell. Consumer prices rose more than expected last month but investors speculated the acceleration was not fast enough to warrant any Federal Reserve policy change. That kept Treasury yields largely in place.“While the jump in CPI is pretty significant, the market may take it with a grain of salt -- it could already be priced in as the market has been skittish about rates for some time,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial. “The real curveball today is the J&J vaccine halt, although this too may be shrugged off as a minor setback. While this may cause some short-term volatility, investors have been pretty steadfast in their faith in a full economic recovery.”J&J shares fell as officials agreed to the pause and started an investigation into a link from its shot to rare and severe blood clots, while rivals Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. advanced. The U.S. anticipates having enough other vaccines during the period. Investors flocked back to stay-at-home companies while selling travel shares such as Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. American Airlines Group Inc. also slid.Fund managers across the world now see inflation, a taper tantrum and higher taxes as bigger risks than Covid-19, according to the latest Bank of America Corp. survey.“A lot of growth and inflation have already been priced into the market,” said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. “It’s almost as if you need to exceed those expectations in order to see a more pronounced reaction from markets.”Although policymakers at the Federal Reserve expect a bump in consumer prices to be short-lived, many traders disagree, with fears of faster CPI playing out across duration-heavy assets from bonds to tech stocks.The Treasury plans to auction 30-year bonds Tuesday after sales of three- and 10-year notes attracted decent demand Monday.Meanwhile, Bitcoin jumped to an all-time high as the mood in cryptocurrencies turned bullish before Coinbase Global Inc. goes public. Oil traded near $60 a barrel.Some key events to watch this week:Banks and financial firms begin reporting first-quarter earnings, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Economic Club of Washington hosts Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a moderated Q&A on Wednesday.U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book on Wednesday.U.S. data including initial jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales come Thursday.China economic growth, industrial production and retail sales figures are on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets: For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Astros pitcher threw a 51 mph eephus pitch while getting hammered by the Tigers, and his outing got worse

    Houston Astros pitcher Zack Greinke didn't quite have it on Monday night against the Detroit Tigers, so he mixed things up with a 51-mph curve ball.

  • Joe Biden to 'withdrawal all US troops from Afghanistan by September 11'

    The Biden administration plans to withdraw the last US troops from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks later this year, ending American involvement in its longest war. President Joe Biden is expected on Wednesday to announce that he will keep thousands of forces beyond the May 1 deadline that was negotiated last year with the Taliban, but will promise to be out by September 11, according to several reports. The US invaded the country shortly after the attacks on the World Trade Center buildings, marking the start of a decades-long “war on terror”. His predecessor, Donald Trump, had promised a swift drawdown but was urged by military advisers not to withdraw too quickly from the messy and intractable conflict.

  • 'Monkeydactyl': Scientists discover Jurassic era flying reptile with oldest opposed thumbs

    Scientists have found a flying reptile nicknamed 'Monkeydactyl' with the oldest recorded opposed thumbs, according to a report released Monday.

  • NTSB: Pilot error likely caused vintage bomber's fatal crash

    Pilot error probably caused the 2019 crash of a World War II-era bomber in Connecticut that killed seven people and wounded six others, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a report released Tuesday. It cited inadequate maintenance as a contributing factor. The four-engine, propeller-driven B-17G Flying Fortress bomber with 13 people aboard crashed at Bradley International Airport, north of Hartford, during a traveling vintage aircraft show on Oct. 2, 2019.

  • People who got blood clots after a Johnson & Johnson vaccine got them within two weeks of their COVID-19 shot

    Of the 6.8 million people who've received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, six people subsequently developed CVST blood clots.