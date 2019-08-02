Grab The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Today With A Solid 4.4% Dividend Yield

Over the past 10 years The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has grown its dividend payouts from $1.68 to $2.48. With a market cap of US$60b, Southern pays out 56% of its earnings, leading to a 4.4% yield. Let me elaborate on you why the stock stands out for income investors like myself.

What Is A Dividend Rock Star?

It is a stock that pays a reliable and steady dividend over the past decade, at a rate that is competitive relative to the other dividend-paying companies on the market. More specifically:

Its annual yield is among the top 25% of dividend payers

It has paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past

Its has increased its dividend per share amount over the past

It can afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings

It is able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future

High Yield And Dependable

Southern's dividend yield stands at 4.4%, which is high for Electric Utilities stocks. But the real reason Southern stands out is because it has a high chance of being able to continue to pay dividend at this level for years to come, something that is quite desirable if you are looking to create a portfolio that generates a steady stream of income.

If there's one type of stock you want to be reliable, it's dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. SO has increased its DPS from $1.68 to $2.48 in the past 10 years. During this period it has not missed a payment, as one would expect for a company increasing its dividend. This is an impressive feat, which makes SO a true dividend rockstar.

Southern has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 56%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect SO's payout to increase to 79% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of around 4.5%. However, EPS is forecasted to fall to $3.55 in the upcoming year. Therefore, although payout is expected to increase, the fall in earnings may not equate to higher dividend income.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

Next Steps:

Southern ticks all the boxes for what I look for in a dividend stock. If you are looking to build an income focused portfolio, this could be one to include. However, given this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. There are three pertinent aspects you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for SO’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for SO’s outlook. Valuation: What is SO worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it's not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SO is currently mispriced by the market. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there strong dividend payers with better fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

