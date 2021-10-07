He grabbed her, choked her and threw her on the ground, police say. Can you identify him?

A woman was walking in Fort Lauderdale last month when a man suddenly grabbed, choked and threw her on the ground, according to police.

A witness then intervened and the man took off.

On Thursday, police released video of the incident in hopes of identifying the shirtless man who fled on a bicycle.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. Sept. 9, in the 500 block of East Las Olas Boulevard as the woman headed toward the beach.

The woman, whom police did not identify, can be seen in the video walking swiftly past a construction site. The man is then seen jogging behind her.

The man tried to drag her, but police noted that he stopped when someone nearby got involved.

The man headed north on his bicycle, and disappeared by the time officers arrived. The man is described as being tall, in his 30s, and having short hair. He was wearing dark pants, white sneakers and a white mask.

“Throughout the investigation, detectives have obtained video and at this time, have exhausted all available investigative leads,” police said in a news release. “They are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.”

While police are not aware of any other similar incidents, police are asking anyone who may have been victimized or anyone with information to call Det. Tiana DeQuarto at 954-828-6559 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).