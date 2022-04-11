‘He Grabbed Me’: Warren G Recalls Warning Snoop Dogg About Signing with Death Row Records and How Suge Knight Reacted

Warren G says he nearly took an a– whupping from Suge Knight after he told Snoop Dogg not to sign a contract with Death Row Records before consulting a lawyer. The rapper, whose full name is Warren Damonte Griffin III, spoke on the subject while appearing on “People’s Party with Talib Kweli” on March 31.

Griffin told Kweli that he advised Snoop not to sign a contract until he had an attorney look it over. “I told Snoop ‘No, don’t sign that. You don’t know what you’re signing. You gotta get a lawyer to look at that stuff.'”

Warren G on “People’s Party with Talib Kweli” discussing his near-beatdown by Suge Knight. (Photo: YouTube)

Griffin went on to say that a whistleblower told Knight about the conversation. Knight was not happy when he heard the news and confronted Griffin. “He was like, ‘Aye, blood! Where Warren G at?!’ And I was like, ‘S—t, what’s up?’ He said, ‘Aye, blood. You told them not to sign that contract?!’”

Warren G went on to say that’s when he ran, but the only way out was the elevator, for which he was frantically pressing the button for when Knight caught up to him and pushed him against the wall.

“I took off! But the only way you could get down was the elevator, so I’m at the elevator trying to get outta there. … He grabbed me and pushed me up against the wall and was like, ‘You told them not to sign that contract, blood?!’”

“I said, ‘N—a, if you don’t get your hands off me, n—a, I’m calling my brother, n—a, I’m calling all my homeboys,’” he recalled. “He let me go. And I had one of my guys with me. Luckily, he didn’t have no gun, ’cause he was a gunner. If he’d have had something, he probably would’ve shot him. And I didn’t want him to do it, but he probably would’ve. I know how he is.”

Griffin went on to say that the altercation resulted in him being cut off from the label. “It hurt. It was f—d up,” he said, noting that he went home with only a crate of records and his music equipment for possessions before eventually signing with Def Jam Records.

You can watch the interview below.