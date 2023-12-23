Grabman announces campaign for prosecutor

Dec. 23—April Grabman has has filed her petitions to run for Ashtabula County Prosecutor.

Grabman is currently a staff attorney for the Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas, and previously served as a magistrate for Judge David Schroeder, until she resigned to run for prosecutor.

"I have experience in civil law, juvenile law, family law, and criminal law on both the defense and prosecution side," Grabman said in a press release. "As a former assistant prosecutor, I worked alongside law enforcement, prosecuting thousands of cases, from major to minor, and sought justice for a multitude of victims."

If elected, Grabman plans to provide quality representation by employing competent and qualified staff.

"I, as well as my staff, will support our law enforcement officials and work to restore the relationships with the courts, public defenders office, and other involved agencies," she said in the release.

All parties involved in the justice system need to work together for it to be effective, Grabman said.

"As your Prosecutor, my focus will not be on 'restorative justice,' but on restoring justice," she said.

The position of prosecutor deserves someone with integrity, dedication and commitment to Ashtabula County, according to the release.

"Foremost, I have a passion for justice," Grabman said in the release. "I am committed to Ashtabula County and dedicated to God and family. I humbly ask for your vote on March 19."