GRACE FOR THE DAY: Is calling God pro-choice pompous?

Jan. 20—To describe God as pro-choice is pompous. It is an attempt to validate God by our standards.

God created choice. God is love and love demands that the object of that love is free to respond or reject that love.

God defends our right to rebuff his love and leave him at the altar. No person in complete control self-restricts that control like he does.

No one loves choice like God does. No one respects choice like God does.

Most of us would be quite willing to take away another's choice if we had the ability. It is humans who are not pro-choice.

All of us are pro-my-choice. God understands that choice presents alternative behaviors. He understands that alternative behaviors brings about alternative results.

The result of behaviors are called consequences. The word consequence means "with sequence."

A sequence is a series of events that follow one another and are inextricably attached to one another. God designed the world so that every action brings about an equal and opposite reaction (Newton's third law). It is such phenomenon that keep the forces of nature in balance.

God is pro-choice, but he is not tolerant of humans restricting the choices of others, because he doesn't do that, and he is the author of choice.

You may choose, but you must not force your choice on someone else. Our laws do not restrict our choices, they just define the consequences.

If you want to harm me you can, but the legal justice system will impose consequences on you. One of the consequences of sexual intercourse is reproduction.

Sometimes people desire that outcome, but sometimes they don't. When a man and a woman consent to have sexual relations, they both choose to gamble that a child will result. It is a gamble because it does not always occur.

The gamble does not remove the risk of pregnancy, although folks will often choose to ignore the probability.

