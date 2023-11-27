Grace Dent leaves I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds
Restaurant critic Grace Dent has left the I’m A Celebrity jungle “on medical grounds”, a spokesperson for the show said.
A spokesperson for the ITV programme said: “Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds.
“She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike.”
This is a breaking news story. Follow for more updates.
