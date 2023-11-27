Grace Dent leaves I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds

Restaurant critic Grace Dent has left the I’m A Celebrity jungle “on medical grounds”, a spokesperson for the show said.

A spokesperson for the ITV programme said: “Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds.

“She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike.”

This is a breaking news story. Follow for more updates.

