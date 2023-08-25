Grace McCunn and Nevada FFA recognized for selfless efforts

Nevada High School FFA serves a free dinner to the community each year. It's one example why the organization is well-known in the Nevada community for its student-led volunteer work and giving back. Nevada FFA received the Student Organization of Character Award from the Iowa Character Awards organization for 2023.

Willingly helping others is often a vital component for pillars of character, residents who put community service and empathy ahead of their own needs.

Character Counts aims to recognize these instrumental role models each year, whether that be as a volunteer, as an educator or as an entrepreneur.

The 2023 Iowa Character Awards winners include a pair of local recipients, including Grace McCunn of Ames and the Nevada High School FFA. They are among 11 individuals and organizations who received awards.

Nevada joins Ames Community School District (2021) as a recent Character Counts education award-winner, while McCunn is Story County's first individual recipient since 2021, joining educator of character winner and former Ames Middle School principal Yonas Michael.

The Ray Center, named in honor of two Drake alumni Robert D. and Billie Ray, annually recognizes Iowans who show the Six Pillars of Character Counts: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and good citizenship. The organization has recognized more than 200 Iowans for showing good character since the awards began in 2005.

Grace McCunn receives community service award

The founder of Amazing Grace Lemonade Race, McCunn held her seventh annual 5K race this summer, an event that has raised more than $138,000 for Blank Children’s Hospital.

McCunn received the Aaron Eilerts Community Service Award, named for a dedicated Iowa Boy Scout from Eagle Grove who was presented posthumously with the Community Service Award in 2009.

“Aaron Eilers was a Boy Scout when he was younger, and he was very involved in his community. But when he was on a Boy Scout trip, there was a tornado and he lost his life in it,” McCunn told the Ames Tribune. “They created this award to people who dedicate their time to their community and show dedication to it. So it's a really neat award. It means a lot to receive it.”

Ames High grad Grace McCunn hosted the seventh annual Amazing Grace Lemonade Race at Ada Hayden Park in Ames. Benefitting Blank Children's Hospital, the 5K walk/run was held in July and has raised more than $138,000 for Blank Children's Hospital.

A 2023 Ames High graduate, McCunn’s dedication to the community began early in life.

As a fifth-grader, she decided to hold a lemonade stand to raise money for Blank Children’s Hospital, where she and her sister Sarah were both treated for chronic migraines.

Eventually, the fundraiser outgrew the lemonade stand and evolved into the Amazing Grace Lemonade Race, which draws significant support from local businesses, community residents and Iowa State athletes.

“It's something that is really fun to not only put on but also help others out,” McCunn said. “We get kids every year who have been at Blank or are still going to Blank, and they come here for the run.”

“Grace continues to inspire people of all ages to do good wherever they can,” said a news release from the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University, which hosted the awards ceremony July 28 at Prairie Meadows Event Center.

Grace McCunn of Ames (center) poses with officials of Iowa Character Counts after she received the Aaron Eilerts Community Service Award during the Iowa Character Awards ceremony. McCunn is the founder of Amazing Grace Lemonade Race, which celebrated its seventh year this summer and has cumulatively raised more than $138,000 for Blank Children’s Hospital.

Nevada FFA's service to the community is recognized

With an active, co-curricular chapter of more than 100 students, Nevada High School FFA was honored with the Student Organization of Character Award.

Led by advisor Kevin Cooper, the organization teaches its members how to practice good citizenship and become better members of their community, the Character Counts news release said.

“Nevada FFA is well-known in the Nevada community for its student-led volunteer work and giving back,” it said.

With an emphasis on civic responsibility and community engagement, the members regularly volunteer in the community at places like Harmony’s Closet, a free clothing pantry in Nevada.

Nevada FFA members who attended the banquet to receive the Iowa Character Award included (front center) Rowan Steele, (left to right) Emilee Kelly, Olivia Henderson, Jaden Grimm, Lily Henderson, Reed Kelly, Lily Frideres, Olivia Nelson, Ariana Chappell and (not pictured) FFA advisor Kevin Cooper.

The FFA also holds an annual winter dinner, a student-run event that invites community members to a free meal. Students also deliver meals to elderly residents at no charge.

“Nevada FFA also prides itself on the community garden it helped construct, from which it consistently donates food to the school district food service program and Nevada food pantry,” the news release stated.

Nevada FFA members who attended the banquet to receive the Iowa Character Award included Rowan Steele, Emilee Kelly, Olivia Henderson, Jaden Grimm, Lily Henderson, Reed Kelly, Lily Frideres, Olivia Nelson, Ariana Chappell and FFA advisor Kevin Cooper. Academic coach Elizabeth Gindt and her husband Aaron were also in attendance.

“This is very nice for our chapter, school and community,” Cooper said.

Five members of the Nevada FFA pose with officials from Iowa Character Awards after receiving a trophy for the Student Organization of Character Award.

