Throughout the holiday season, Times Record News will be sharing stories of how Times Charities has aided our partner nonprofit organizations in helping individuals throughout the past year.

In November, a family came to Grace Ministries for assistance after they moved to the area from another state.

The father in this family of six, had not yet gotten his last paycheck from his previous job and had also not yet gotten his first check from his new job.

In the meantime, the family’s water was set to be shut off.

The father requested help with a portion of the water bill.

Through the generous donors of Times Charities, Grace Ministries was able to pay $100 toward the family’s bill and hopes they can breathe a little easier and enjoy their new life in Texas.

Times Charities, a nonprofit created by the Times Record News more than 20 years ago, raises money during the holiday season to address financial woes throughout the calendar year. Times Charities also helps area veterans get back on their feet.

Donations to Times Charities go to the four partners: Faith Mission, Interfaith Outreach Services, The Salvation Army and Grace Ministries in Burkburnett.

Overhead expenses are not paid from donations.

No money is spent from the Times Charities account until the situations of those seeking help are verified by our partners.

Donations can be made in the form of cash, checks and debit or credit cards. Online donations are also welcome through https://wichitacf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate

Make checks payable to Times Charities/WFACF, and mail them to 2405 Kell #100, Wichita Falls, TX 76308

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Grace Ministries helps family of six with water bill