Grace Ministries helps family with water bill

A family of five was having trouble making ends meet after rarely having trouble before. The woman’s mother who lives in Oklahoma was diagnosed with cancer and the woman was making daily drives to see her. While she was away, the bills were not getting paid.

The family’s water bill climbed to over $500 and they needed some assistance.

Grace Ministries of Burkburnett was able to create a payment plan for the family and through the donations of Times Charities, paid $200 toward the bill.

Times Charities, a nonprofit created by the Times Record News more than 20 years ago, raises money during the holiday season to address financial woes throughout the calendar year. Times Charities also helps area veterans get back on their feet.

Donations to Times Charities go to the four partners: Faith Mission, Interfaith Outreach Services, The Salvation Army and Grace Ministries in Burkburnett.

Overhead expenses are not paid from donations.

No money is spent from the Times Charities account until the situations of those seeking help are verified by our partners.

