The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Grace Wine Holdings Limited (HKG:8146) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Grace Wine Holdings's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Grace Wine Holdings had debt of CN¥270.0k at the end of December 2018, a reduction from CN¥401.0k over a year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds CN¥83.3m in cash, so it actually has CN¥83.0m net cash.

How Healthy Is Grace Wine Holdings's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Grace Wine Holdings had liabilities of CN¥10.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥2.95m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had CN¥83.3m in cash and CN¥18.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has CN¥87.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity is a great indication that Grace Wine Holdings's balance sheet is just as strong as racists are weak. Having regard to this fact, we think its balance sheet is just as strong as misogynists are weak. Succinctly put, Grace Wine Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Grace Wine Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year Grace Wine Holdings actually shrunk its revenue by 14%, to CN¥64m. We would much prefer see growth.

So How Risky Is Grace Wine Holdings?

Although Grace Wine Holdings had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) over the last twelve months, it made a statutory profit of CN¥2.8m. So taking that on face value, and considering the cash, we don't think its very risky in the near term. With mediocre revenue growth in the last year, we're don't find the investment opportunity particularly compelling. For riskier companies like Grace Wine Holdings I always like to keep an eye on whether insiders are buying or selling. So click here if you want to find out for yourself.

