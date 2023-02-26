Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Could Be 39% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Gracell Biotechnologies is US$3.30 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Gracell Biotechnologies' US$2.00 share price signals that it might be 39% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 333% higher than Gracell Biotechnologies' analyst price target of CN¥14.29

Does the February share price for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Gracell Biotechnologies Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) -CN¥787.7m -CN¥909.8m -CN¥852.0m -CN¥507.3m CN¥148.8m CN¥210.4m CN¥272.7m CN¥331.0m CN¥382.5m CN¥426.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Est @ 41.42% Est @ 29.61% Est @ 21.35% Est @ 15.57% Est @ 11.52% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 8.3% -CN¥727 -CN¥776 -CN¥671 -CN¥369 CN¥99.9 CN¥130 CN¥156 CN¥175 CN¥187 CN¥192

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = -CN¥1.6b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥427m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (8.3%– 2.1%) = CN¥7.0b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥7.0b÷ ( 1 + 8.3%)10= CN¥3.2b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CN¥1.6b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$2.0, the company appears quite good value at a 39% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Gracell Biotechnologies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.869. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Gracell Biotechnologies

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for GRCL.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Gracell Biotechnologies, there are three pertinent factors you should look at:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 3 warning signs for Gracell Biotechnologies (1 is potentially serious!) we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does GRCL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

