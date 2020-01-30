Graco, Evenflo, Sumr Brands, and Delta Recall Infant Inclined Sleepers

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Four more companies recalled a total of about 165,000 infant inclined sleepers due to the risk of suffocation, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves about 111,000 Graco Little Lounger Rocking Seats (and an additional 1,800 of the products sold in Mexico), made by Graco; 46,300 SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleepers, made by Sumr Brands; about 5,900 Delta Inclined Sleepers with Adjustable Feeding Position For Newborns, made by Delta; and about 3,100 Pillo Portable Nappers, made by Evenflo. Including the four today, there have now been a total of eight infant inclined sleeper recalls.

Consumers who have the products should immediately stop using the sleepers and contact the individual companies for a refund or voucher. See below for details on how to participate in the recalls.

There were no reported incidents or injuries associated with the products recalled today, according to the CPSC.

Earlier this month, the CPSC warned consumers to avoid the SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper after Sumr Brands (also called Summer Infant) initially refused to recall the product. A spokesperson for the company told Consumer Reports that the company was voluntarily recalling their product now as a “precautionary measure.”

Spokespeople from Graco and Evenflo noted in statements to CR that the recall was issued out of “an abundance of caution” based on infant fatalities that have involved other manufacturers’ inclined sleepers. Delta did not respond to a request for comment.

Today’s recall comes after a CR investigation uncovered dozens of infant deaths linked to infant inclined sleepers in April 2019. That ongoing investigation prompted the recall of 4.7 million Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleepers, plus the recall of more 670,000 inclined sleepers made by Kids II, 71,000 inclined sleeper accessories sold with the Fisher-Price Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards, and 24,000 Disney and Eddie Bauer rocking inclined sleepers made by Dorel. Overall, infant inclined sleepers have been linked to at least 73 reported infant fatalities and more than 1,000 incidents, including serious injuries.

In October 2019, the CPSC warned consumers not to use any infant inclined sleep products and proposed banning all such sleepers from the market.

Several major retailers, including Amazon, Buy Buy Baby, eBay, and Walmart, pulled all infant inclined sleepers from their stores and websites in December 2019.

Research shows that infant inclined sleep products—which are designed to put babies to bed at an incline between 10 degrees and 30 degrees—are not a safe sleep environment for babies because they can increase the risk of airway compression, suffocation, and death.

The products run counter to safe sleep recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics, which state that babies should be put to bed on their backs, alone, unrestrained, and on a firm, flat surface that is free of bumpers and other soft bedding.

What's Next?

“These recalls are critically important to getting infant inclined sleep products off the market, out of child care centers, and out of homes,” says Rachel Weintraub, legislative director and general counsel with Consumer Federation of America. "It has taken too long but these recalls are significant."

In recent months, acting CPSC chairman Bob Adler has urged manufacturers to recall all infant inclined sleepers. And legislation already passed by the House and now in the Senate—the Safe Sleep for Babies Act—would prohibit the manufacture, import, and sale of unsafe infant sleep products, including inclined sleepers and crib bumpers.

“Still, several other inclined sleepers haven’t been recalled yet, and parents might not know about the risks they pose," says William Wallace, CR's manager of home and safety policy. "Congress should pass the SHARE Information Act to help the CPSC alert people much faster about hazardous products.”

The inclined products promoted for sleeping or napping that remain on the market include the Baby Delight Nestle Nook Portable Infant Lounger, the Hiccapop DayDreamer Lounger, and the ‘angled napper’ sold with the Chicco Lullaby Dream Playard, which has been tied to an infant death.

“It is flatly irresponsible for Chicco to continue to market and sell its inclined sleeper products," says Alan Feldman, a partner at the Feldman Shepherd law firm, which is representing the family whose baby died in the Chicco napper. “Pediatric experts and consumer organizations have appealed for all inclined sleepers to be recalled without delay to prevent the death of even more infants.” Chicco did not respond to a request for comment.

Kelly Mariotti, executive director of the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association, a trade group, said that the recalls were "unusual because the products are of different designs, comply with all current regulations, and do not involve any reported injuries."

For safety advocates and parents, the recalls represent progress. “I am thrilled that companies and organizations are finally taking this seriously to prevent more senseless infant deaths,” says Sara Thompson, whose 15-week-old son Alex died in a Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleeper in 2011. “I hope that families take it very seriously and see how serious and dangerous inclined sleepers truly are.”

For information on the recalls and what to do if you own one of these products, click on the link below:

To report an incident linked with these inclined sleep products or any other product, go to saferproducts.gov or call the CPSC Hotline at 800-638-2772.

