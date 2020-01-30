Graco, Summer Infant, Delta Children and Evenflo recall 165,000 inclined infant sleepers

Four companies are recalling more than 165,000 inclined infant sleepers because they pose a suffocation risk for babies.

Graco, Summer Infant, Evenflo and Delta Children announced voluntary recalls Wednesday of various inclined sleepers, according to the recall notices posted on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

"Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances," the notices each state.

While the inclined infant category has been tied to at least 73 reported infant deaths, there have not been reports of reported fatalities in the newly recalled products, the companies said in longer recall notices on their websites. Parents are advised to stop using the products immediately and to contact companies for refunds.

Last April, Fisher-Price recalled 4.7 million Rock ‘n Play sleepers, the largest of the inclined sleeper recalls. Others followed, including Kids II, which recalled 700,000 sleepers in late April 2019.

Graco is the largest of the four recalls and is asking parents to stop using 111,000 of its Little Lounger Rocking Seat sleepers.

Inclined sleepers conflict with what the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends for safe sleeping, which is putting infants to sleep on their backs on a firm, flat surface in a bare crib, bassinet or play yard.

“For years, we’ve known that inclined sleepers threaten babies’ lives, and tragically, the evidence keeps piling up," Grace Brombach, U.S. PIRG Education Fund Consumer Watchdog associate, said in a statement. "Parents and caregivers should stop using any kind of inclined infant sleeper immediately, even if it hasn’t been included in a recall. All versions of these products put your baby’s life at risk."

Graco

Product name: Little Lounger Rocking Seat.

Model numbers: 1872034, 1875063, 1875102, 1877160, 1882081, 1896313, 1908957, 1914283, 2047734 and 1922809.

Affected products: 111,000.

More information: https://recalls.gracobaby.com

Together with the CPSC, Graco is recalling the Little Lounger Rocking Seat. Please visit https://t.co/iaBb4PHmkJ to find out if you are affected by the recall and learn how to obtain a refund or voucher. — Graco (@GracoBaby) January 29, 2020

Summer Infant

Product name: SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper inclined sleeper.

Model number: 91394.

Affected products: 46,300.

More information: www.summerinfant.com/alerts/sleeper-recall

Summer Infant is conducting a voluntary recall in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) for the Summer Infant SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper to prevent a risk of suffocation, despite no injuries. LEARN MORE> https://t.co/D1cZZPnVQ5 pic.twitter.com/tflVXHcLyV — Summer Infant, Inc. (@summerinfant) January 29, 2020

Delta Children

Product names: Beautyrest Beginnings Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns; Disney Baby Minnie Mouse Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns; Delta Children Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Sleeper; Simmons Kids Beautyrest Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder, and Sleeper; 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Incline Sleeper and others.

Affected products: 5,900.

More information: www.deltachildren.com/pages/incline-sleeper-recall

Despite zero injuries and no sales of our Deluxe Incline Sleepers for over a year; we are proactively conducting a voluntary recall in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to prevent a risk of suffocation. Learn more here: https://t.co/jHoV9NqXYX pic.twitter.com/5o7ahRVJtd — Delta Children (@DeltaChildren) January 29, 2020

Evenflo

Product name: Pillo Portable Napper.

Model number: 12132125.

Affected products: 3,100.

More information: www.evenflo.com

Recall Notice: Evenflo announces the recall of the Pillo Portable Napper Inclined Sleepers to prevent risk of suffocation. Learn more at https://t.co/TOTc6N7Oqf pic.twitter.com/L7SQWt9HvL — Evenflo Company (@EvenfloBaby) January 30, 2020

