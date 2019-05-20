Grad attempts a backflip during graduation ceremony, and it doesn't go well

After slogging through four (or more) years of all-nighters, unforgiving professors, and incomprehensible readings, college grads deserve to jump for joy.

Or perhaps, backflip for joy?

Twitter user @viridianna_g captured a moment of pure graduation elation at the El Paso Community College ceremony — that is, until their hype came tumbling down.

Walking across the stage, the stereotypical scene plays out. Names are read, hands are shook, and useless pieces of paper worth thousands of dollars in debt are given out. Nothing seems to be out of the ordinary, save one administrator attempting to be hip with the kids and fist bump the grads.

That is, until one grad goes for it, the perfect physical representation of years of being released from the confines of higher education. A backflip. What could go wrong?

Well, just about everything. And Twitter absolutely lost it.

“Yea that’s me in the air. You’re probably wondering how I got here” pic.twitter.com/SDGX7pEABY — Ahmed☜ (@maulid_80) May 19, 2019

It was at this moment the “Demetrius” realized that he done f*&$ed up. — Damu K. Bobb (@DamuBobb) May 19, 2019

His parents when he get home 😂 pic.twitter.com/oRspZIb6Uz — 👑† (@Taj_Uub) May 19, 2019

I was looking at the dude giving everyone a "pound"🤜🏿 instead of a handshake then I saw some dude flying in the air 😭😭 — please say sike (@fatherrs) May 18, 2019

I'm.worried about this guy's knee. — jonoski (@jonoski7) May 18, 2019

reaction* and I wasn’t even expecting that...I thought one of the girls would trip over their heels or something. 💀 — Nyawira (@GraceJustBeing) May 18, 2019

I was watching the whole thing wondering when something was gonna happen. pic.twitter.com/ueJsDw03V0 — Padrino 💭 (@wagush) May 18, 2019

What's hilarious is the fact he said "wait" to the dean only for that! — Mzee Edd 🇰🇪 (@005e5n) May 18, 2019

Boutta be in his seat like this afterwards😂😂 pic.twitter.com/amMFbSEfe0 — Damian Ruvalcaba (@cashmoneydame) May 18, 2019

His family in the crowd like pic.twitter.com/4zZzuchSua — Blu’ P.R.I.N.T (@richthanfamous5) May 19, 2019

In an attempt at sticking it to the system, he only stuck it to himself. So for anyone about to graduate, let this be a reminder to save the theatrics for when you're not in front of thousands of people who can clown you about it later.