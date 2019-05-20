Grad attempts a backflip during graduation ceremony, and it doesn't go well

Sage Anderson

After slogging through four (or more) years of all-nighters, unforgiving professors, and incomprehensible readings, college grads deserve to jump for joy. 

Or perhaps, backflip for joy?

Twitter user @viridianna_g captured a moment of pure graduation elation at the El Paso Community College ceremony — that is, until their hype came tumbling down.

Walking across the stage, the stereotypical scene plays out. Names are read, hands are shook, and useless pieces of paper worth thousands of dollars in debt are given out. Nothing seems to be out of the ordinary, save one administrator attempting to be hip with the kids and fist bump the grads. 

That is, until one grad goes for it, the perfect physical representation of years of being released from the confines of higher education. A backflip. What could go wrong? 

Well, just about everything. And Twitter absolutely lost it. 

In an attempt at sticking it to the system, he only stuck it to himself. So for anyone about to graduate, let this be a reminder to save the theatrics for when you're not in front of thousands of people who can clown you about it later. 

