What grade did your child's school earn? Here's how Rapides schools performed over 2022-23

Rapides Schools Superintendent Jeff Powell applauds individual school letter grade gains during an event Nov. 13 to announce how the district performed on state assessment tests.

When Rapides Parish school officials touted progress in district and school performance scores last week, Superintendent Jeff Powell said there never have been as many A schools in the parish before.

So where does each school fall on that A-F scale?

The Louisiana Department of Education on Nov. 13 released 2023 school performance scores for districts and schools across the state. Overall, the state's score improved 1.4 points to 78.5.

Rapides is above that, maintaining a B ranking but edging up to 80.7 from 2022's 80.4.

According to the department, Rapides had three schools go from a B to an A and 30 schools kept the same grade, while four schools dropped in their rankings.

New school performance scores: Rapides School District keeps B rating, but individual schools show growth

To grandfather in or not? Rapides School board committee offers motion to let current students stay at Bolton magnet

With the three new A schools, Rapides now has eight schools boasting an A letter grade. Those three schools also were among eight that improved its letter grade in 2023.

Three schools either maintained or dropped to a F grade.

School performance score results, from 2022 to 2023:

Acadian Elementary: F to D

Alexandria Middle Magnet: C to D

Alexandria Senior High: A both years

Ball Elementary: B both years

J.I. Barron Elementary: B both years

Bolton High: B to C

Scott M. Brame Middle: B both years

Mabel Brasher Montessori: D both years

Buckeye Elementary: B both years

Buckeye High: B to A

Cherokee Elementary: C both years

Glenmora High (preK-12): B both years

Mary Goff Elementary: B both years

Horseshoe Drive Elementary: C to F

D.F. Huddle Elementary: F both years

Arthur F. Smith Middle Magnet: D to C

Martin Park Elementary: D to C

J.B. Nachman Elementary: B both years

Oak Hill High (preK-12): B both years

Paradise Elementary: B both years

Peabody Magnet High: C both years

Peabody Montessori Elementary: B both years

Pineville Elementary: D both years

Pineville High: A both years

Pineville Junior High: B both years

Plainview High (preK-12): A both years

Poland Junior High (preK-8th): B to A

Rapides High: B both years

Carter C. Raymond Junior High (elementary/middle): C both years

Rosenthal Montessori Elementary: B both years

Ruby-Wise Elementary: B both years

L.S. Rugg Elementary: F both years

Lessie Moore Elementary: F to C

Alma Redwine Elementary: C to D

Tioga Elementary: C to B

Tioga High: B to A

Tioga Junior High: B both years

Forest Hill Junior High (preK-8th): B both years

Northwood High School (preK-12th): B both years

Hayden R. Lawrence Upper Elementary: B both years

Phoenix Magnet Elementary: A both years

Caroline Dormon Junior High preK-8th): A both years

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Did your child's school improve? Get Rapides school letter grades here