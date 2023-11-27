What grade did your child's school earn? Here's how Rapides schools performed over 2022-23
When Rapides Parish school officials touted progress in district and school performance scores last week, Superintendent Jeff Powell said there never have been as many A schools in the parish before.
So where does each school fall on that A-F scale?
The Louisiana Department of Education on Nov. 13 released 2023 school performance scores for districts and schools across the state. Overall, the state's score improved 1.4 points to 78.5.
Rapides is above that, maintaining a B ranking but edging up to 80.7 from 2022's 80.4.
According to the department, Rapides had three schools go from a B to an A and 30 schools kept the same grade, while four schools dropped in their rankings.
With the three new A schools, Rapides now has eight schools boasting an A letter grade. Those three schools also were among eight that improved its letter grade in 2023.
Three schools either maintained or dropped to a F grade.
School performance score results, from 2022 to 2023:
Acadian Elementary: F to D
Alexandria Middle Magnet: C to D
Alexandria Senior High: A both years
Ball Elementary: B both years
J.I. Barron Elementary: B both years
Bolton High: B to C
Scott M. Brame Middle: B both years
Mabel Brasher Montessori: D both years
Buckeye Elementary: B both years
Buckeye High: B to A
Cherokee Elementary: C both years
Glenmora High (preK-12): B both years
Mary Goff Elementary: B both years
Horseshoe Drive Elementary: C to F
D.F. Huddle Elementary: F both years
Arthur F. Smith Middle Magnet: D to C
Martin Park Elementary: D to C
J.B. Nachman Elementary: B both years
Oak Hill High (preK-12): B both years
Paradise Elementary: B both years
Peabody Magnet High: C both years
Peabody Montessori Elementary: B both years
Pineville Elementary: D both years
Pineville High: A both years
Pineville Junior High: B both years
Plainview High (preK-12): A both years
Poland Junior High (preK-8th): B to A
Rapides High: B both years
Carter C. Raymond Junior High (elementary/middle): C both years
Rosenthal Montessori Elementary: B both years
Ruby-Wise Elementary: B both years
L.S. Rugg Elementary: F both years
Lessie Moore Elementary: F to C
Alma Redwine Elementary: C to D
Tioga Elementary: C to B
Tioga High: B to A
Tioga Junior High: B both years
Forest Hill Junior High (preK-8th): B both years
Northwood High School (preK-12th): B both years
Hayden R. Lawrence Upper Elementary: B both years
Phoenix Magnet Elementary: A both years
Caroline Dormon Junior High preK-8th): A both years
This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Did your child's school improve? Get Rapides school letter grades here