What grade did the state give your child's school? MPS results ranked from best to worst

The 2022-23 state report cards are here, reflecting the findings of Alabama's annual assessment of its public, K-12 schools at both an individual and district level.

This year, out of 1,363 Alabama schools in the system, 56% received As or Bs, 27% received Cs and 15% received Ds or Fs. 17 schools reported insufficient data.

Within Montgomery Public Schools, the scores run the gamut with some of the highest and lowest in the state. Most Montgomery schools received Ds or Fs, and 11 earned As or Bs.

Here is the ranking of all 47 schools that received report cards within the MPS district from best to worst.

School names are listed to match how they appear in the Alabama State Department of Education's system, and two schools, The Children's Center and McIntyre Comprehensive Academy, did not have sufficient data or letter grade.

MPS state report card rankings:

Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School, A, 100 Forest Avenue Elementary School, A, 99 Bear Exploration Center, A, 96 MacMillan International at McKee, A, 95 Baldwin Art And Academics Magnet, A, 94 Brewbaker Technology Magnet High School, A, 93 Booker T. Washington Magnet High School, A, 92 Tie: Blount Elementary School, B, 88 Tie: Floyd Middle School, B, 88 Carver Elementary School, B, 84 Halcyon Elementary School, B, 80 Tie: Wilson Elementary School, C, 76 Tie: Pintlala Elementary School, C, 76 Tie: Carr Middle School, C, 72 Tie: Crump Elementary School, C, 72 Tie: Garrett Elementary School, C, 72 Park Crossing High School, C, 71 Tie: Flowers Elementary School, C, 70 Tie: Dalraida Elementary School, C, 70 Tie: Brewbaker Intermediate School, D, 68 Tie: Wares Ferry Elementary School, D, 68 Tie: McKee Middle School, D, 68 Dozier Elementary School, D, 67 Tie: Catoma Elementary School, D, 66 Tie: Brewbaker Primary School, D, 66 Tie: Morris Elementary School, D, 66 Highland Gardens Elementary School, D, 64 Tie: Nixon Elementary School, D, 63 Tie: The recently closed Dunbar-Ramer School, D, 63 Tie: Vaughn Road Elementary School, D, 61 Tie: Carver Senior High School, D, 61 Tie: Brewbaker Middle School, D, 60 Tie: Fitzpatrick Elementary School, D, 60 Tie: Southlawn Elementary School, D, 60 Tie: Highland Avenue Elementary School, D, 60 Tie: Johnson Elementary School, D, 60 Bellingrath Middle School, F, 56 King Elementary, F, 58 Tie: Capitol Heights Middle School, F, 57 Tie: Morningview Elementary School, F, 57 Tie: Lanier Senior High School, which MPS is in the process of phasing out, F, 56 Tie: Lee High School, which is now Percy Julian High school, F, 56 Dannelly Elementary School, F, 55 Tie: Davis Elementary School, F, 53 Tie: Goodwyn Middle School, F, 53 Jefferson Davis High School, which is now JAG High School, F, 52 Chisholm Elementary School, F, 50

For more information about why each school received its ranking, please visit the ALSDE's Report Card website.

