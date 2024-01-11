New grades given to local schools by state

TechCrunch

NASA is pushing back the next two Artemis missions to the moon — including the first crewed lunar mission in more than 50 years — by around 12 months in order to give commercial partners more time to develop their technology. Artemis II is now scheduled for no earlier than September 2025 and Artemis III, the mission that will send humans to the lunar south pole, is now scheduled for September 2026. The Artemis program involves a complicated architecture that includes critical contributions from major commercial partners, including SpaceX, Blue Origin and aerospace primes Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Boeing.