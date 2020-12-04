Gradient Learning Signs On as Early Adopter of 2020 Student Privacy Pledge

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gradient Learning, the nonprofit that leads the Summit Learning program and Along video journal, signed on as one of the first adopters of the updated 2020 Student Privacy Pledge.

The Student Privacy Pledge reflects top industry standards and commitments to safeguarding the privacy and security of all student information. This pledge is directly aligned with our work as an organization, and we have been proud signatories since 2018. You can read more about the history of the pledge here.

"Now more than ever, technology is helping schools stay connected and keep children learning," said Andrew Goldin, Executive Director of Gradient Learning. "We partner with communities across the country and are committed to making sure our partners are safe. The new additions to the pledge, including educating our partners on our privacy commitments and incorporating privacy best practices into our program updates are actions we've already been taking, and we're excited to see these initiatives reflected as the gold standard in Pledge 2020."

As early signatories of this pledge, we are renewing our commitments to prioritizing and protecting the students, educators and communities we serve. Just a few highlights of Pledge 2020 include:

  • Student personal information is used only for educational purposes — no exceptions.

  • Data is never for sale, period.

  • We educate our partners on our privacy commitments.

  • We incorporate privacy and security best practices when improving our offerings.

Check out the Gradient Learning, Summit Learning, and Along privacy pages to read our privacy policies and learn more about our supporting resources for educators and families.

About Gradient Learning
As a nonprofit organization led by educators, Gradient Learning is a trusted partner — to communities, schools, educators — that creates captivating solutions to meet the holistic needs of every child while fostering success for all. We are empowering an underpowered educational system to work for students of today and tomorrow. Our offerings include the Summit Learning program — a research-based approach to education designed to drive student engagement, meaningful learning, and strong student-teacher relationships — and Along, an interactive video journal that helps teachers guide students to reflect and grow.

