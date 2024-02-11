Grading major Indian River County governments in 2023: How'd Vero Beach, Sebastian fare?

Transitions, planning and a lot more happened in larger Indian River County governments during 2023. How'd they perform during the year? Here are report cards, as graded by the TCPalm Editorial Board:

Indian River County School Board: A

A less professional board could have imploded, given the distractions it faced in 2023 from the local Moms for Liberty group.

The biggest organized distraction, in August, featured an activist preacher from North Carolina, one of dozens of local speakers demanding books be removed from schools. The preacher, invited by Moms for Liberty founder Tiffany Justice of Vero Beach, was ejected from the meeting after refusing to stop speaking.

The removal turned into a viral video leading to reported death threats against board members, including Peggy Jones, its chair.

Despite culture wars issues raised by a vocal minority, the district ― led by Superintendent David Moore ― received its first A grade from the state since 2015. It was the only A district on the Treasure Coast.

It ranked seventh in the state in third-grade reading, a sign of longer-term academic success, which must continue to be the board’s focus.

It did this while allowing parents to select their children's schools, even before state mandate.

More than 100 people attended an Indian River County School Board meeting on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Vero Beach, to support or speak during public comment on a range of issues concerning the school district.

Indian River County Commission: A-

Transition was huge, as commissioners hired a new administrator and attorney.

John Titkanich, who, with experience in adjacent counties and other Florida cities, brought an independent eye as administrator toward county operations. He set out to serve county residents better.

Commissioners started or continued studies critical to the future of a rapidly growing county. Among them, reviews of strategic, comprehensive land use and recreation master plans and the urban services area. A lagoon management plan was completed in 2023.

The county has been transparent, seeking input from the community in multiple ways.

In another important move, Commissioner Joe Earman connected with city mayors, setting up commission-council meetings to discuss collaboration.

Commissioners kept their tax millage rate flat, officially a tax increase because of increased property values, but not as much as some other local governments.

Vero Beach City Council: B

Perhaps the most active government on the Treasure Coast per capita, this group tackled lots of issues ― even if some seemed a waste of time and money.

There was continued progress on long-term major projects ― building a wastewater treatment facility to replace one on the lagoon, finding a developer for the three corners the city owns at 17th Street and Indian River Boulevard and fixing the city marina.

Efforts were begun to improve zoning to preserve neighborhoods and avoid ridiculous uses of key parcels, such as storage facilities on U.S. 1.

Meantime, the city wasted money and time on another study of the Twin Pairs of State Road 60 through downtown. While some council members and downtown advocates want to trim lanes and add parking to the roads, the average person is dead set against messing with the traffic pattern. Some limited changes are planned.

The council also decided to conduct a downtown master plan to be completed this year. Whether such a plan was necessary remains to be seen.

The city gave the public good opportunities to speak with regard to the Twin Pairs and downtown. The council, unfortunately, continued to meet too frequently at the same time as county commissioners.

Financially, the city raised its millage rate — somewhat justifiable because it lost about $5 million a year in revenues from the electric system it sold in 2018.

Sebastian City Council: B

Had some members of the council not issued mediocre evaluations of City Manager Paul Carlisle before he resigned, this grade would be lower.

Carlisle was anything but transparent with some members of the public, including this news organization, and, apparently, with some council members.

Under Carlisle, council members were stuck in a costly situation with regard to garbage pickup. They didn't get a strategic plan in the works for four years and, until recently, had only a partial draft stormwater master plan that cost $700,000.

New City Manager Brian Benton seems to have righted the ship.

The city’s challenges include stormwater, converting septic tanks, its working waterfront and annexation planning.

The city’s budget shows a slight millage increase.

Editorials published by TCPalm/Treasure Coast Newspapers are decided collectively by its editorial board. To respond to this editorial with a letter to the editor, email up to 300 words to TCNLetters@TCPalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Grades in: Indian River County, School Board, Sebastian, Vero Beach