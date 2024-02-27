Grading Oklahoma: How do our state's jail system policies and programs stack up?
A recent governor’s task force study of Oklahoma’s jail system evaluated current policies and programs across the state. This week's Grading Oklahoma shows key findings and policy recommendations to address city and county jail populations, recidivism, cost-effectiveness and public safety across Oklahoma.
