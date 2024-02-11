Grading St. Lucie County's legislative bodies in 2023: Which got As, which did not

Looking back on 2023, some of St. Lucie County's local government boards performed like high-achieving scholars, while others needed some remedial studies. Here's a look at their report cards, as graded by the TCPalm Editorial Board:

St. Lucie County School Board: A

While other school districts around the state have spent countless hours on culture wars debates, the St. Lucie County School Board has rightly kept its focus on student achievement.

Under the board's watch last year, the district was reaccredited and named a "System of Distinction" by Cognia Global Network.

Graduation rates increased slightly last year to 91.5%, above the statewide rate of 88%. The district is one of only four in Florida to have graduation rates exceeding 90% for six consecutive years, according to spokeswoman Lydia Martin.

The district also began construction on two high schools last year.

Overall, the district received a B grade from the Florida Department of Education, admirable with a new grading and testing system.

Fort Pierce City Commission: B

While residents of neighboring communities might not have noticed, the Sunrise City is on the rise. The Fort Pierce City Commission continues to make decisions that seem, for the most part, likely to improve the community's prosperity in the years ahead.

For example, Fort Pierce commissioners have taken steps to reap the potential economic benefits of getting a Brightline train station. The city submitted a proposal to locate the station near the Sunrise Theatre, then followed that up with an aggressive public relations campaign.

The commission has also supported beautification initiatives, such as a program that allows local artists to draw murals around the city.

There's still room for improvement. The commission must consider initiatives to reduce residents' concerns about crime and find ways to reduce neighborhood blight.

Port St. Lucie City Council: C

The Port St. Lucie City Council is like a student who aces the weekly quizzes all year long, then bombs the final exam.

The council is great at soliciting public input on road redesigns, park planning and other neighborhood public works projects. However, with larger decisions, at least some council members seem reluctant to let citizens see too much of the inner workings of city government.

For example, the council took only a few minutes last year to hire a new city manager, arguably the biggest decision any group can make. The council sought no public input and held no meaningful debate before tapping Jesus Merejo, an internal candidate, for the manager's job.

Then, a few months later, the council tried to sell constituents on the idea a millage rate reduction was a property tax reduction. The millage rate reduction was possible because of growth in assessed property values, which means many customers are actually paying more taxes than previously.

Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin (center) along with Councilman Dave Pickett (left) and Coundilman Anthony Bonna are seen during a Port St. Lucie City Council meeting with on Monday, July 25, 2022, in the council chambers Port St. Lucie.

St. Lucie County Commission: C

The St. Lucie County Commission ranked its millage rate reduction from last year as one of the legislative body's top three accomplishments in 2023.

The last we checked, no legislative body has much to do with property values shooting up. Values are up because we live in an area where a lot of people want to live, work and play.

What most people care about is how much they have to pay for property taxes.

County spokesman Erick Gill listed the reduction of Indian River Drive's speed limit from 35 mph to 25 mph as one of the commission's biggest accomplishments for the year.

"While lowering the speed limit on Indian River Drive to 25 mph wasn’t popular, the change has resulted in a decrease in speeding and accidents," Gill wrote in an email.

We'd like to see statistics to back up that assertion. There's ample anecdotal evidence speeding remains a problem on Indian River Drive. If commissioners wanted to improve public safety, they should have tried speed tables and other traffic calming measures before reducing the speed limit.

Gill listed growth in Area Regional Transit's ridership as another top accomplishment, which seems laudable enough. But, speaking of transportation issues, when is Treasure Coast International Airport going to get commercial flights?

Neither the commission nor the Port St. Lucie council seems to be doing much to control growth, but that may be a less-pressing issue for people living there than in the counties to the north and south.

