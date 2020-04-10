Grads face uncertain job market as coronavirus pushes companies to rescind offers

On track to graduate in May from Illinois State, Alina Simkina thought she was set.

She had accepted a job offer with an executive search firm in Chicago and planned to start work as a recruiter no later than June. But on March 24, she got a phone call.

“It was the executive director,’’ Simkina said, “letting me know my offer was being withdrawn due to the economy and the unknowningness of what’s going to happen over the next couple of months.’’

Like tens of thousands of college students set to graduate this spring, Simkina, 22, is still looking for employment. She has applied for positions as a sales rep and a financial analyst and is interested in the Chicago-area trucking industry that needs Russian-speaking dispatchers.

“My skills are transferable skills,’’ Simkina told USA TODAY. “I’ve basically been open to anything.’’

In what’s now considered the worst job market since the 2008-09 recession, 22 percent of companies recently polled by National Association of Continuing Education (NACE) are considering rescinding job offers.

"It feels pretty dire,'' said Andy Challenger, vice-president of the employment firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. "There are a lot of unknowns right now and I think it's going to be a tough time for new graduates coming into this market.’'

Job interviews and recruiting continue thanks to Zoom and other video conferencing software as the process has shifted from in-person to virtual, experts say. But optimism has dimmed since college campuses shut down in March and the coronavirus rocked the U.S. economy.

It’s difficult to know how many students had job offers in hand before the coronavirus decimated the job market, said Phillip Gardner, director of the Collegiate Employment Research Institute at Michigan State. But what’s worrisome is that about 60% of all new graduates obtain employment with firms and establishments with 500 or fewer employers — the smaller businesses that have been the hardest hit in the coronavirus crisis.

“These are the firms being crushed in the shutdown of the economy,’’ Gardner said. “We will just have to see how they recover.’’

Ja’Net Glover, senior director for career services at the University of Florida, said many companies still are hiring.

“So that produces hope and promise for our students,’’ she said. But some of the companies that are hiring might not be hiring for positions that students are looking for. Or, as Andy Chan, vice president for personal and career development at Wake Forest University, put it: “Be OK with Plan B.’’

“There will be time to find that beautiful job down the road,” he said.

Marie Chailosky, a senior at Ohio University majoring in journalism, said she secured an internship with Warner Music Group’s radio streaming department on March 6. But just 20 days later she got an email informing her the internship program had been canceled.

“When I opened the email, I just burst out into tears,’’ Chailosky said. “It was my dream job. It’s the company I’ve been wanting to work for years.’’

Since then, she’s been applying for three to four jobs a day, either in the music industry or in journalism.

