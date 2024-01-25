Graduate assistant was making meth in science lab on Illinois college campus, cops say

A chemistry graduate research assistant at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is accused of operating a meth lab in a science building on campus, police said.

The revelation was made after a science professor at the university noticed suspicious activity in a lab in late November, according to court documents filed in Madison County. A beaker was broken, chemicals were moved or used, equipment was left on, and a bowl and beaker contained an unknown residue.

The only other person who accessed the building in the previous five days, campus police said, was 45-year-old Jeremy Smalling, who worked as a graduate research assistant in the university’s chemistry program, according to his Linkedin.

Tests later concluded the residue included products used to make methamphetamine, police said. Smalling, according to police, was their prime suspect.

Authorities found that from 2011 to 2023, Smalling had made 320 purchases of pseudoephedrine, a “relatively inexpensive over-the-counter” drug used for making meth, according to court documents. An additional 45 purchases were blocked.

Investigators tracked his vehicle and observed him making purchases of the drug and other related items at various stores, including Walmart, Schnucks and Walgreens, police said.

When a search was done on his Ford Escape on Jan. 10, authorities found 12 grams of meth, according to court documents.

Additional evidence was found in Smalling’s apartment building, which police said was comprised mostly of students.

“Officers located red phosphorus, lye, acetone, beakers, a hot plate (and) coffee filters, which are all used in the manufacture of methamphetamine,” police said. “Officers noticed a strong chemical order emitting from the defendant, the defendant’s bedroom and was noticeable in the common areas of the apartment.”

Smalling was arrested and charged with four counts involving the possession and manufacturing of meth, court records show.

In a statement to KTVI, SIUE said Smalling is no longer enrolled at the university.

“SIUE is aware of an ongoing law enforcement investigation concerning an individual who was previously enrolled as an SIUE student,” the statement said. “The individual does not have access to campus. SIUE P.D. will continue to partner with Madison County authorities and other law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of our campus community.”

Smalling, originally from Belleville, graduated with his bachelor’s degree from SIUE in 2019, according to Belleville News-Democrat reports. He earned his master’s degree in 2023, The Edwardsville Intelligencer reported.

Edwardsville is about 25 miles northeast of St. Louis.