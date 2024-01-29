A graduate of Austin schools where his mother taught, Segura is 'all in' as superintendent

Matias Segura takes the Austin school district helm as administrators grapple with a state mandate to clear a yearslong backlog of special education evaluations, manage a $2.4 billion bond package and fight to recover from pandemic-related academic challenges.

On a chilly Saturday in January, Matias Segura sat on the stage in the cafeteria of the brand-new Marshall Middle School while students asked him questions about safety, teacher retention and library book challenges.

“I never thought that I would be in this position, to be honest,” Segura said to the onlooking community members.

When the Austin school board in December 2022 appointed Segura to temporarily run the district while members searched for a superintendent, he was focused on stabilizing the 73,000-student organization after years of turmoil wrought by leadership changes and the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

But a year later, Segura isn't ready to leave.

“I am all in,” he said. “I felt genuinely I wanted a chance to impact this organization and this community in the best way I could because I love it.”

On Thursday, the school board approved Segura's contract to become the district's permanent superintendent, bringing an end to almost 18 months of leadership flux.

Segura will take the helm as school administrators grapple with a state mandate to clear a chronic, yearslong backlog of special education evaluations; manage a $2.4 billion bond package; and fight to recover from pandemic-related academic challenges.

Segura believes tackling these issues requires an environment that’s built on trust, in which staffers and community members are on board with the district's goals.

“You can have all these plans, but if you don’t have the right culture, you’re going to fail, which is why it’s so critically important we have a healthy culture, a vibrant culture, before we begin to take on this work,” Segura said in an interview with the American-Statesman on Friday. “I think we’ve done a lot kind of building that up, which makes me really confident in the work ahead.”

A homegrown leader

Segura’s history in the Austin district runs deep.

He’s the first “homegrown” superintendent, according to the district.

A graduate of Bowie High School, Segura is the son of a retired Austin teacher and has two daughters attending schools in the district.

It’s a history Segura believes sets him up for success in his new role as superintendent.

A sign welcomes Matias Segura to his office at AISD headquarters on Friday.

“You have to understand local context,” he said. “You have to have similar lived experiences to those that you’re leading, and you have to really understand comprehensive, long-term strategies and initiatives and what’s required to actually move the work.”

His mother, Graciela Segura, taught at various Austin elementary schools for more than 40 years, and Matias Segura spent a lot of time at Kocurek Elementary School, where she taught and he was a student.

After school let out, Segura would wait for his mother to finish work, Graciela Segura said.

“He would read books,” she said. “Sometimes he would fall asleep on the carpet waiting for me.”

When the teachers had faculty meetings, the custodians would keep an eye on the teachers’ children. Sometimes, staffers would put the children to work stapling papers, setting up cones for track and field day or helping teachers in their classrooms. Anything to keep them busy, Graciela Segura said.

“The culture of the school was such that all the kids at Kocurek Elementary are your kids,” she said.

When Matias Segura got older, his father, who is a plumber, had him apprentice with a crew so he could learn about hard work, she said.

The Austin superintendent search process

When the school board named Segura the interim superintendent in December 2022, the members thought it would be a six-month job, President Arati Singh said.

Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde had left the district in summer 2022 to run the Dallas district. Anthony Mays, who had stepped in, then left in December to run a district in southwestern Houston.

However, by the time the board began to look for a permanent person for the role, Segura fit the bill of what they wanted, Singh said.

“Matias showed resolve,” Singh said. “We had somebody with a proven track record for managing a large, complex organization.”

The board believed Segura was providing results, especially in clearing the crippling backlog of special education evaluations, which brought the district under a state oversight order.

Although many parents point to continued issues with special education, the district reduced its backlog by 83% last year, bringing overdue evaluations from 1,780 to 306, according to district data.

“Matias has shown us and demonstrated to us his ability to think five steps ahead and really put things into the place that we're going to be needing,” Singh said.

A school district map is displayed in Superintendent Matias Segura's office. “Matias has shown us and demonstrated to us his ability to think five steps ahead and really put things into the place that we're going to be needing,” school board President Arati Singh said.

Entry to the district

Segura’s initial hiring in the district in 2018 was met with criticism.

Ahead of calling a $1.1 billion school bond election in 2017, the district launched a comprehensive assessment of its schools and facilities. At the time, Segura worked for AECOM Technical Services Inc., an infrastructure consulting firm, and he led the team running the facilities assessment.

The resulting report recommended the closure of a handful of schools, many of which were underenrolled. Those closures, which happened after Segura joined the district, became an emotional and often painful process.

“It was quite a tumultuous time,” said Paul Saldaña, who served on the school board from 2014 to 2017.

When he first met Segura as part of the facilities plan, the two disagreed, Saldaña said. At the time, many members of the public felt they weren’t given enough notice or time to weigh in on the school clousures, he said.

Since then, however, Saldaña has come full circle, he said.

“Matias has worked really hard to regain the trust and the respect of people in the community, even some of his stronger critics,” Saldaña said.

Segura spent his weekends and evenings making himself available to community feedback, Saldaña said.

Segura's willingness to spend time talking to those affected by the district's decisions also changed the mind of Ken Zarifis, president of Education Austin, which represents district workers.

“Matias has always been very open to discussion, to different points of view, and I've seen him shift,” Zarifis said.

Although far from fixed, special education conditions have become a top priority for the district, and officials passed a $64.5 million investment in staff compensation last year.

Those two things, to Zarifis, indicate Segura is willing to talk about hard things.

“In the 26 years I've been around the district, there is no one who has listened with greater intention and willingness to work to a solution,” Zarifis said. “That doesn't always mean that we agree, but there is an honest effort to understand the problems from our perspective.”

The process of closing schools, which occurred after Segura joined the district in 2018, was one in which Segura learned a lot about himself and the community, he said.

Matias Segura spent a lot of time at Kocurek Elementary School, where his mother taught and he was a student. He graduated from Bowie High School.

“I learned a lot about equitable decision making,” Segura said. “I learned a lot about engagement. What I got out of that was a real appreciation for how important our school district is to community. Every decision we make has an impact on lives, families, for generations.”

'The whole family is terribly proud of him'

On Friday, Segura noted how excited he is to start the job. Sitting in his office at the district's headquarters, surrounded by maps of the district and a collection of Rubik’s Cubes, Segura spoke about the kind of environment he wants to foster — one of trust.

He’s much busier now with the big job, Graciela Segura said. She always tried to teach her son to give people acknowledgement, she said.

“If they're going to know about my son, they're going to know because of what he does; it's not because I'm building him up,” she said. “The whole family is terribly proud of him.”

Segura vowed to be present for the community.

“I'm not going to shy away from a conversation,” Segura said. “I'm going to share with you my lived experiences. Together, we'll be able to get to an outcome that's best for all of our students.”

In the cafeteria at Marshall Middle School on that chilly Saturday in January, he told community members he loves Austin schools.

When one woman asked where he sees himself in five years, Segura laughed.

“Well, hopefully here,” he said.

