How to graduate college without debt | College Connection

There are opportunities for students to graduate college debt-free, but they require some advanced research and a basic understanding of some financial aid terms.

A small number of U.S. colleges have eliminated federal loans from financial aid packages, replacing them with scholarships and grants (which do not get paid back) and, sometimes, work study. But the details on eligibility vary greatly among colleges, so students need to look at the fine print.

Over the past 20 years, tuition and fees have increased dramatically at almost all colleges and universities, as indicated by statistics from U.S. News & World Report. Tuition and fees at private national universities have reportedly jumped 132%, those at out-of-state public national universities increased 127% and those at in-state public national universities rose 158%.

To attract top students concerned about the financial costs of their college education, some schools are offering a “no-loans” financial aid package to all applicants regardless of financial need. But there are sometimes stipulations. Some colleges require a minimum contribution from students (expected to come from summer earnings or other sources); some have a no-loans policy only to students from certain demographics or with certain qualifications.

More: These 5 strategies can reduce college costs | College Connection

Princeton University, for example, instituted a no-loans policy back in 2001, but had stipulations. Starting in the 2023-24 academic year, it raised its no-loan family income cap from $65,000 to $100,000 and eliminated the required $3,500 student contribution.

Many colleges promise to meet 100% of students’ financial need. What does “full need” mean? It’s the difference between a family’s ability to pay (based on the FAFSA and, sometimes, the CSS Profile financial aid form) and a college’s cost of attendance. But colleges can meet full need in a variety of ways. Many colleges start with federal student loans and work study and then add on scholarships to reach the monetary need. Other colleges have “no-loan practices,” allowing students to truly graduate debt-free.

Schools with no-loan policies for all undergraduate students, regardless of financial need, and with no minimum student contribution, include Williams College, Harvard University and Smith College, all in Massachusetts, Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania, Bowdoin College in Maine, Davidson College in North Carolina and Washington and Lee University in Virginia.

More: The great advantage of early decision college applicants | College Connection

Of course, all these colleges are highly competitive from an academic standpoint, requiring impressive GPAs and a record of accomplishments during a student’s high school years. So, students who hope to benefit from the generosity and large endowments of some of these most elite institutions need to hit the ground running from the very start of their high school years.

Susan Alaimo is the founder & director of Collegebound Review, offering PSAT/SAT® preparation & private college advising by Ivy League educated instructors. Visit CollegeboundReview.com or call 908-369-5362.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: How to graduate college without debt