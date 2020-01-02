Graduate students at Harvard end strike but are still waiting on pay raises, new benefits

BOSTON – Harvard University graduate student workers ended their campuswide strike after 29 days on the picket line, returning to work Wednesday even though union leaders and the university have not reached an agreement.

Without a new contract, the impact of the strike is unclear. Still, a union representing the school's graduate student employees hailed the strike as a victory, pointing to agreements in negotiations and a statement last month from Harvard that named the end of January as a possibility for inking a contract.

In an email to supporters Monday, members of the bargaining committee of the Harvard Grad Students Union-UAW vowed to "hold them accountable to this stated goal."

The move to call off the strike came after the union agreed with Harvard to let federal mediators assist in negotiations. The school's spring semester begins this month.

Thousands of Harvard graduate student workers, including teacher assistants, teaching fellows, tutors and researchers, went on strike Dec. 3 – on the eve of final exams – demanding higher pay, greater health benefits and new employment protections. It marked the first strike of graduate students on the Ivy League campus since 1973 and threatened some of the university's educational operations during a critical moment of the school calendar.

A Harvard spokesman said the school has not set a deadline for finalizing a contract and said similar contracts at other universities can take 12 to 18 months to complete.

The union singled out a statement Dec. 19 from Harvard Provost Alan Garber that finalizing a contract is "something that we hope can be resolved in the month ahead."

The strike – the first at Harvard since dining hall employees staged a one-month walk-out in 2016 – followed work stoppages at other colleges in the past year, as unions regain momentum around the country. In 2018, 20 major work stoppages occurred in the USA, the highest total since 2007.

Last year, service workers at the University of California and nurses at the University of Chicago went on strike. The threat of a strike by employees of Oregon's seven public universities was averted in September.

At Harvard, the graduate students union formed in April 2018 as part of the United Auto, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers. Harvard employs 4,000 graduate students workers, 2,425 of whom voted to strike in October.

Leaders said the strike resulted in six tentative agreements on different parts of the contract, along with others reached before the work stoppage. Harvard committed to begin mediation for the full contract Tuesday.

The union warned, "We may need to take further action in order to win a fair and full contract."

During the strike, union leaders said, Harvard threatened student workers instead of agreeing to protections against workplace abuse, spent money on police details instead of health care and canceled exams and moved to Scantron tests instead of agreeing to fair pay. "Nevertheless, in response to our strike, the administration – for the first time ever – announced that they intend to reach a contract by the end of January," the union wrote in its update to grad students.

Harvard declined to comment on the union's allegations.

Union members have sought a collective bargaining agreement with several guarantees that have proven to be sticking points during negotiations: a $25 minimum wage for hourly workers; expanded health care benefits including mental health coverage; and stronger protections against sexual harassment and discrimination with a new third-party arbitration process for complaints. Talks with Harvard officials had lasted more than a year prior to the strike.