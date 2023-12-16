Graduates celebrated with Florida A&M and Florida State commencement ceremonies | Photos

Hundreds of students were recognized for their successes as they received their diplomas this weekend.

Florida A&M University and Florida State University graduates waved and danced their way across the stages before shaking hands with FAMU President Larry Robinson or FSU President Richard McCullough.

Friends and family cheered from the stands in the Al Lawson and Tucker Civic Centers as they celebrated their graduate.

Florida State University graduates are honored during the winter commencement ceremony Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Class of 2023 Seminoles and Rattlers honored at graduation | Photos