New graduates need support as they enter the work force on a full-time basis | Opinion

Bilal Elayydi, a graduating senior at Ignite Institute in Erlanger, earned his associate’s degree in biomedical sciences on Monday, May 15, 2023. He is one of 74 students from Ignite Institute’s 2023 cohort who earned their associate’s degrees in addition to college and career-ready certifications.

As a former teacher and educator for more than 20 years, I always enjoy this time of year when we celebrate the accomplishments of our students graduating from high school and college. Now as the CEO of Cincinnati Works, I am reminded that we as a community need to support these young people as they enter the work force on a full-time basis.

At the same time, employers are eagerly looking for new hires to fill vacancies that they may have had on the books for months. It seems like the perfect opportunity for everyone, but both prospective employees, and their future employers, should do their homework before starting their search.

A recent news article reminds us that it is not just about the degree or diploma when looking for a new hire. It’s also about their experiences outside the classroom and their ability to fit into the company culture.

Three suggestions for companies looking for new hires should include:

Be excited to mold future leaders. Bringing on a new employee gives you an opportunity to support and grow these new graduates into experts in your organization.

Ensure growth opportunities. Map out at least three opportunities for growth even before you make an offer to a candidate. Without growth opportunities you may attract ambitious employees, but you may lose them sooner as well.

Look at the whole person. Consider grades, but also an employee’s education lifecycle and experiences. Some students had to work to get through high school or college, and that can affect grades. Looking at the whole person will show the candidate’s initiative and true character.

On the other side of the interview desk sits the new graduate, armed with a diploma and ambition and eager to get started on a new career. It would be easy to think that the current employment landscape is one that is wide open for a new hire. But this is a time that prospective employees should be looking at long-term career opportunities to make themselves more valuable to their new company.

A recent article in Forbes offers these five tips for graduates entering the workforce:

Find ways to build your credibility and value. Gain experience by volunteering in a way that uses your skills and take the initiative in proposing new projects.

Find a mentor. Finding and sustaining a relationship with someone who has more experience is strategic to long-term career growth.

Dress to match the culture. First impressions count.

Be coachable and a team player. Colleagues and managers will get frustrated if you come to work thinking you already know everything. Ask for help when you need it.

Be agile and continuously learn. The jobs of the future likely do not exist today. Pay attention to developments in your industry for opportunities that will open in the future.

Whether you are a new graduate ready to start a career or whether you’re a hiring manager looking for an employee who will meet your company needs and company culture, these tips can help both sides find the right fit to benefit everyone.

At Cincinnati Works, we think about this work every day. Over the past 26 years, Cincinnati Works has eliminated barriers to employment and demonstrated that a job is just the beginning to economic self-sufficiency.

To learn more and partner with us, visit our website at CincinnatiWorks.org

Tianay Amat is president & CEO of Cincinnati Works.

