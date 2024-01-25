Graduation rate drops in Salem-Keizer Public Schools, holds steady statewide, report says

Students are greeted by Micah Tiffin, left, during the West Salem High School's graduation ceremony at The Pavilion in June 2023. West Salem saw a 0.2 percentage increase in graduation rates in 2023, according to data released Thursday.

Oregon’s high schoolers graduated at the same rate in 2023 as they did the previous year, the Oregon Department of Education announced Thursday.

Statewide, 81.3% of high schoolers graduated in four years. The rate remains the state’s second highest, after the class of 2020, which had a graduation rate of 82.6%.

“This class of 2023, which entered school in the fall of 2019, were in ninth grade when the pandemic hit, and so they’ve endured the full, multi-year impact of the pandemic on their learning,” said Jon Wiens, ODE’s director of reporting, accountability and data.

Oregon has calculated the rates since 2008. Pre-pandemic, Oregon’s graduation rate had been increasing for about eight years.

The newest data shows particular improvements in three groups, which each hit all-time highs.

Former English learners — students who completed an English Learner program before starting high school — graduated at a rate of 87.6%. That’s 6 percentage points higher than the statewide average.

Special education students graduated at a rate of 68.6%. And the graduation rate for students experiencing homelessness increased 2 percentage points, to 60.6%.

ODE reported graduation rates for the first time for three new student groups:

Military-connected students: 86.7%

Students with experience in incarceration or detention: 35.8%

Students who arrived in the country in the previous three years: 63.3%

ODE officials said that, while the 2023 graduation rate is promising, they still have work to do.

ODE Director Charlene Williams said amidst the disruption to education, new initiatives played a role in getting students to finish strong.

"This is the cohort that has demonstrated the incredible amount of resilience and given the impacts of COVID," Williams said. "It's easy to look at these numbers and want to assign 'Well, this is what made the difference, or this is why these numbers are the way they are.' But as you know, there's multiple reasons that contribute to their ability to hang on and not backslide."

Williams pointed to initiatives such as the High School Success Act, which distributed $2 million in 2023, and the Student Success Act, which invests approximately $2.35 billion in Oregon education every two years. She said ODE sees teachers pulling individual students who need extra help and following data to ensure students receive the support they need in the classroom.

She also said a core focus for ODE is getting attendance back on track. Students need more time in the classroom, so after school and summer school programs are a key tool for students, Williams said. She said ODE plans to seek out more funding for summer learning initiatives in the coming legislative session.

Despite the stability from 2022 to 2023, Oregon students have made significant gains in the past 10 years, with a 9.3 percentage point increase of students graduating in four years since 2014.

Salem-area districts have mixed graduation-rate results

In Salem-Keizer Public Schools, the state’s second-largest district, the graduation rate fell by 0.7 percentage points, to 79.1%.

While that’s a slight decline, the rate remains above pre-pandemic levels, said Larry Ramirez, the district’s director of high schools.

“We certainly celebrate the tremendous work of staff, students and the support of their families and are encouraged to see increases in key aspects of the data,” school board chair Karina Guzmán Ortiz said. “At the same time, we recognize that there is more work to be done to improve graduation outcomes for all students. We will continue to focus on graduation rates as one of our board priorities for the next several years.”

Roberts High School had the largest year-to-year gain, improving its graduation rate from 14.7% to 15.8%. Sprague and West Salem high schools each improved by 0.2 percentage points.

South Salem High School’s graduation rate declined by 5.7 percentage points. Rates also declined at Early College, North, McKay and McNary high schools.

Ramirez said one of the hurdles to increasing graduation rates, and one of the things the district will be focusing on, is just getting students to attend school every day.

Attendance has not yet recovered following the pandemic, Ramirez said.

“The things that happened over the last four years really impacted credit accumulation as well as just overall the habit of being in school and engaged in school,” he said. “I think that is gaining more traction.”

Black and African American students experienced a large increase in graduation rates by gaining more than 10 percentage points over the previous year. Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander rates increased by 4.2 percentage points.

Ramirez also noted all of the district’s comprehensive high schools rank above the state average for five-year completion rate.

“The goal is obviously to get everybody across in four years that we can,” he said. “But even though you may not make it in four, we’re doing everything we can to keep kids engaged and coming back, even if it takes another semester or a whole academic year or a summer.”

Graduates take their seats during the South Salem High School graduation ceremony in June 2023. South Salem's graduation rate declined by 5.7 percentage points in 2023, according to data released Thursday.

Results in other area school districts were mixed.

Woodburn School District’s graduation rate grew, from 71.7% to 79.1%.

More students graduated in the Silver Falls School District as well, where the rate grew from 89.3% to 92.2%.

In the Dallas School District, the graduation rate dropped from 76.6% to 72.8%.

In Portland Public Schools, Oregon’s largest school district, the graduation rate dropped from 85.7% to 84.5%.

Why is proficiency low when graduation is high at Oregon schools?

In order to qualify for graduation in Oregon, high school students must earn 24 credits, complete personalized learning requirements and demonstrate proficiency in essential skills.

According to 2022 11th grade proficiency results, which would represent the Class of 2023, 46.9% of students were proficient in English, 20.4% were proficient in math and 31.7% were proficient in science. However, the participation rate in these categories was between 55-64%, so officials said these may not be a full reflection of all student proficiency.

Williams said graduation is more than just assessments.

"Assessments are a huge, huge and important part of our work. It helps us take the temperature of the system, but it's not the only story," Williams said. "We cannot completely dismiss the work that is happening day to day with our professionals, are leaders, who are working hard and diligently with and for our students. But we definitely need to have a balanced conversation when it comes to assessments."

Williams said in comparison to state assessments, grade point average is considered a more accurate predictor of whether a child will persist in post-secondary education.

In 2023, ODE changed graduation requirements, eliminating an assessment of essential skills, which often came in the form of tests or capstone projects. Instead of passing a test or completing a capstone, students now demonstrate proficiency of essential skills in the classroom by earning credits.

To read the statewide report, or to view rates by district, go to oregon.gov/ode/reports-and-data.

