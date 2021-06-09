Grady County Commissioner accused of repairing private road with county resources

Jun. 9—Grady County District 1 Commissioner, Michael Walker is facing embezzlement charges following accusations that he used county resources to chip and seal a private road.

An affidavit filed in Grady County Court on May 27 alleges that Walker fraudulently appropriated road materials purchased with county funding valued at $30,000.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) made contact with District Attorney, Jason Hicks regarding an official misconduct case involving Walker in August 2020.

According to court documents, it is alleged that Walker embezzled county funds by having the private road to his residence in Tuttle chipped and sealed in June 2020. The reported cost, including prep work, materials and completion, totaled about $17,926.16. The affidavit states this total does not include county equipment and workers used during the project.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation County Road Map shows the chipped and sealed road as a private road, and not a county maintained road, according to the affidavit. The affidavit further states that Office Manager Janna Titler, who maintained records from the project, said Walker was aware this was a private road.

Walker's attorney, Doug Carel, said there are many people who have been against Walker since he ran for office and will do anything to see Walker removed from his post. Carel said Walker looks forward to presenting his case later this year. A preliminary hearing will be held on Oct. 14. In the meantime, Walker continues to serve on the Grady County Board of Commissioners.

If convicted, the embezzlement charge could carry an eight year prison sentence, a fine not to exceed $10,000 and restitution.