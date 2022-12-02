Grady officer opens fire on man driving down I-20 while in uniform, police say

A Grady Hospital employee is now facing charges after police say he opened fire on another driver while driving on the interstate.

On Nov. 20, law enforcement agencies in Douglas County were called to the Interstate 20 westbound lanes between Fairburn Road and Chapel Hill Road in reference to a shooting.

Deputies say Alfred Watkins opened fire on another driver while they both were traveling west on the highway. He was in his Grady Hospital Public Safety uniform during the time of the incident.

According to officials, Watkins and the other driver pulled over and were cooperative.

Deputies arrested Watkins, who is currently facing charges of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm from or on a roadway and reckless conduct.

Officials said no one was hurt and no property was damaged.

Authorities have not given a motive or what led up to the shooting.

