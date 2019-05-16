Graeme Simsion and Helen Hoang on the power and challenges of autistic representation in literature

Graeme Simsion and Helen Hoang are very different kinds of writers, but they do share one quality: a commitment to centering nuanced autistic characters in their novels.

Simsion broke out with his critically acclaimed 2012 debut The Rosie Project, a romantic novel following a genetics professor who struggles to develop relationships with women. It’s since spawned a trilogy, which will be capped on May 28 with the release of the finale, The Rosie Result, which tackles the universal experience of parenting.

Hoang, meanwhile, has emerged among romance’s most exciting new voices over the last few years. Her first book, The Kiss Quotient, hit the shelves to great response last year, with readers falling hard for its reverse Pretty Woman storyline. Earlier this month her encore, The Bride Test, was published, and instantly became an EW favorite (and national best-seller).

EW put the two authors in conversation for a wide-ranging discussion on the importance of representation, the challenges of writing their books, and more. Read on below.

Rebecca Rocks More

GRAEME SIMSION: We’ve both written novels with autistic protagonists and I guess that’s still unusual enough to bring us together to compare notes. But we’re seeing more characters being identified (and identifying) as autistic. I think this is a positive thing, especially if they’re good guys (I’m a bit over the implicitly autistic villain) and the representation of autism is realistic: intrinsic to their personality but not the whole of it. And, broadly, more is better: we want to see the variety of people on the spectrum. Something we’re both doing is presenting the autistic person as protagonist and asking the reader to identify with them rather than just observe them. And it’s great to see more autistic women in fiction (nice work, Helen!); they’ve been under the radar for a long time but now seem to be taking the lead in activism.

HELEN HOANG: I’m happy to see more autistic protagonists in fiction, especially women. (Thank you for the compliment, Graeme!) Growing up, I never saw an autistic woman in film, TV, or books, and I think that contributed to the lateness of my diagnosis. Now, I’d like to see even more. The common idea with autism is when you’ve seen one autistic person, you’ve seen one autistic person. To get a full grasp of what the autism spectrum is, you really need to see the full spectrum, which includes different levels of ableness, varying gender identities, sexualities, races, etc. That means we need many, many more books.

SIMSION: In that respect, I see Stella and Don as quite dissimilar, with different manifestations of autism.

HOANG: Yes, Don [from The Rosie Trilogy] and Stella [from The Kiss Quotient] are very different. I find the contrasting portrayals of autistic people to be very interesting, especially with regards to gender. While both characters are extremely logical, I’d say that Stella seems more aware of her own emotions and those of others. She also has more sensory issues.

SIMSION: Don came out of my work relationships and friendships with people who were probably on the autism spectrum. (I’m a boomer, and people of our generation were far less likely to be formally diagnosed.) None of them had obvious sensory issues but I suspect many had sensitivities that they’d learned to keep quiet about. That’s where writing from personal experience as you have makes such a difference.